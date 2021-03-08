Indoor Location Mergers And Acquisitions Report 2021: Thirty Three Indoor Location Related Company Acquisitions

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Location Mergers and Acquisitions Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Even with the recent pandemic, acquisitions in the indoor location area have continued steadily, bringing the total to 33. This report is the only source of data on the prices & strategic details of these acquisitions.

One of the newly reported acquisitions was for the record-breaking price of $400 Million. Two were for under $3 Million. Regardless of price, all were highly strategic for their buyers, for reasons that we detail.

Whether you are a start-up company dreaming of your own M&A, a major company looking to acquire a technology vendor, an investor analyzing company valuations, or anyone else wanting to understand M&A in the indoor location area, this is the report for you.

Despite the recent pandemic, M&A deals in the indoor location area have maintained a steady pace of 4-5 deals a year. At the high end of the spectrum, prices have increased to up to $400 Million for the highest priced recent deal and $165 Million for the second highest. At the lower end, many earlier stage companies have been acquired in the $2-3 Million range. The report gives prices and strategic details for 33 acquisitions in the indoor location area.

While the highest priced indoor location acquisitions have historically involved chip-based technologies, recent acquisitions have been more varied.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Summary of Acquisitions and Prices

Trends in Acquisition Prices

Predictions - The Next Indoor Localization Acquisitions

Indoor Location Markets and Technologies

Thirty Three Indoor Location Related Company Acquisitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ku9vji

