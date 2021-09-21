Indoor Location Market By Component, Technology, Application, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Indoor Location Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, RFID), Application (Emergency Response Management, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Indoor location market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 19.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period.Various factors such as the proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications among customers, increased number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags, and the growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, PoS devices, and digital signage are driving the adoption of the indoor location and services market across the globe.The pandemic has affected the indoor location market, but companies are still leveraging indoor location solutions and hardware for facility management, virus tracking, people tracking and management, and smart quarantining. Governments and private companies across verticals are adopting indoor location solutions to keep citizens indoors and to track them.For instance, Inpixon is offering its location-based technology applications and services without additional costs or at reduced rates (depending on the solution) to healthcare providers and other organizations that are looking for solutions to assist in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 or in managing the impact of the pandemic to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.Quarantine and other enforced measures are intended to save lives by containing the spread of the virus. Once these restrictions are lifted, the pressure to restart business operations will increase. This, in turn, would bring along the risk of COVID-19-positive employees introducing the virus to the workplace, thus increasing the risk of infecting the workforce, endangering lives, and placing businesses under quarantine again.Vendors, coming to the rescue in such situations, are projected to offer smart quarantine solutions consulting to businesses.

The on-premises segment to have the larger market size during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the Indoor location market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The market size of the on-premises deployment mode is estimated to be larger during the forecast period due to the highly secure data encryption, complete data visibility, and control features are key factors encouraging the adoption of on-premises-based indoor location software.Highly secure data encryption and complete data visibility and control feature boost the adoption of on-premises-based indoor location solutions across verticals, such as retail, transportation and logistics, media, and government, and public offices to have better customer and employee data security.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Indoor location market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to enhance business processes, reach new customers, and stay competitive and control their spending.Verticals focusing on adopting technologically advanced solutions and processes would drive the adoption of indoor location solutions and services among SMEs.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the indoor location market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for indoor positioning technologies across manufacturing, retail, and transportation and logistics verticals across APAC countries ( China, Japan, and India).The adoption of indoor location solutions is increasing rapidly due to its indoor tracking ability of asset and people. The indoor location market is expected to witness a huge growth in the coming years due to improved technologies, such as ultra-wide band, ultrasound, BLE, and Wi-Fi that help organizations easily provide navigation and tracking ability with better security and safety.

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In the Indoor Location Market4.2 Market: Top Three Applications4.3 Market: By Region4.4 Market In North America, by Component and Application

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications among customers5.2.1.2 Increased number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags5.2.1.3 Growing integration of beacons in cameras, Led lightings, PoS devices, and digital signage5.2.1.4 Inefficiency of the GPS in an indoor environment5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Concerns related to data security and privacy obstruct the adoption of indoor location5.2.2.2 Stringent government rules and regulations5.2.2.3 High installation and maintenance costs5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing demand for RFID tags across the retail industry5.2.3.2 Growing need for contact-tracing solutions due to COVID-19 pandemic5.2.3.3 Growing demand for indoor location technologies to support lean automation and robotic processes5.2.3.4 Focus on Industry 4.0 smart cities and smart manufacturing5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of skills and awareness related to indoor location technologies5.2.4.2 Dearth of uniform standards and interoperability coupled with system incompatibility5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.3 Indoor Location: Architecture5.4 Indoor Location Market: Ecosystem5.5 Case Study Analysis5.6 Indoor Location Market: COVID-19 Impact5.7 COVID-19 Developments5.8 Regulatory Compliances5.9 Technology Analysis: Indoor Location Market5.10 Supply Chain Analysis5.11 Patent Analysis5.12 Pricing Model Analysis5.13 Porter's Five forces Analysis

6 Indoor Location Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Hardware6.2.1 Rise In Demand for BLE, Sensors, and Wi-Fi Technologies To Accurately Determine the Location To Boost the Growth of Hardware6.3 Solutions6.3.1 Indoor Location Solutions Are Growing At A Rapid Pace Globally To Enhance the Navigation and Tracking Ability Within the Building6.3.2 Indoor Tracking6.3.2.1 Asset and people tracking6.3.2.2 Indoor location analytics6.3.3 Indoor Navigation6.3.4 Database Management System6.4 Services6.4.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions and Technologies Used Are Growing the Services Segment6.4.2 Managed Services6.4.3 Professional Services6.4.3.1 Training and consulting6.4.3.2 Support and maintenance6.4.3.3 System integration and implementation

7 Indoor Location Market, by Organization Size7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Large Enterprises7.2.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Is On the Rise Among Large Enterprises To Provide Better Navigation and Tracking Ability7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises7.3.1 Adoption of New Technologies To Fix Issues for Enhancing Business Processes To Boost the Demand for Indoor Location Among SMEs

8 Indoor Location Market, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Technologies: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Bluetooth Low Energy8.2.1 BLE Technology To Witness Significant Growth In the Market During the forecast Period8.3 Ultra-Wideband8.3.1 Ultra-Wideband Is A Popular Technology In the Market, Especially for High-Precision Applications8.4 Wi-Fi8.4.1 High Compatibility, Ease of Installation, and Easy Availability Makes Wi-Fi Widely Used In the Indoor Location Market8.5 Radio-Frequency Identification8.5.1 Growing Need for Asset/Personal Tracking Solutions Across Diverse Industries To Boost the Demand for RFID Technologies In the Market8.6 Magnetic Positioning8.6.1 Rising Adoption of Smartphones To Detect and Respond To Magnetic Field Variations In Indoor Environments To Drive Its Growth Rate8.7 Other Technologies

9 Indoor Location Market, by Deployment Mode9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact9.2 On-Premises9.2.1 Reduction of Security Risks of Managing Location-Based Data On-Premises To Drive the Adoption of Indoor Location9.3 Cloud9.3.1 Cloud-Based Solution Features To Boost the Adoption of the Cloud-Based Indoor Location Software

10 Indoor Location Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact10.2 Emergency Response Management10.2.1 Adoption of Various Indoor Location Solutions and Technologies, Such As BLE and Wi-Fi, Play A Vital Role In Coordinating Crisis Response Between Services and Emergency Departments10.3 Sales and Marketing Optimization10.3.1 Indoor Location Provides User Information and User Experience From the Sales and Marketing Application by Understanding the Customer Behavior10.4 Remote Monitoring10.4.1 Indoor Location Provides the Remote Monitoring Application To Improve the Overall System Performance10.5 Predictive Asset Maintenance10.5.1 Indoor Location Is Used To Optimize Asset Management and Reduce Wastage of Time In Searching for Equipment and Goods10.6 Supply Chain Management10.6.1 Indoor Location Is Used To Improve the Performance of Order Picking and Stock-Taking Process In Warehouse Management With High Accuracy10.7 Inventory Management10.7.1 Indoor Location Is Used To Improve the Performance of Order Picking and Stock-Taking Process In Warehouse Management With High Accuracy10.8 Other Applications

11 Indoor Location Market, by Vertical11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact11.2 Retail11.2.1 Indoor Location Used To Boost Sales, Revenues, and Customer Experience Across the Retail Industry11.3 Travel and Hospitality11.3.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions To Enhance Travel Experience and Increase the Company Revenue and Growth11.4 Media and Entertainment11.4.1 Technologies, Such As Wi-Fi and BLE, Support Vendors To Increase Operational Profitability In the Media and Entertainment Industry11.5 Transportation and Logistics11.5.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions Is On the Rise To Manage Inventory Effectively, Save Costs On Audits, and Track Missing Equipment11.6 Government and Public Sector11.6.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Is Booming To Easily Track Floor and Meeting Room Availability With the Concern of Data Security and Safety On Priority11.7 Manufacturing11.7.1 Indoor Location Solutions Are Implemented To Track and Locate Equipment, Components, and Other Assets Across the Manufacturing Vertical11.8 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals11.8.1 Growing Complexities In the Healthcare Vertical To Generate Real-Time Patients and Equipment Location To Drive the Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions In the Healthcare Industry11.9 Other Verticals

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Key Player Strategies13.3 Revenue Analysis13.4 Market Share Analysis13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant13.5.1 Stars13.5.2 Emerging Leaders13.5.3 Pervasive13.5.4 Participant13.6 Competitive Benchmarking13.6.1 Company Product Footprint13.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant13.7.1 Progressive Companies13.7.2 Responsive Companies13.7.3 Dynamic Companies13.7.4 Starting Blocks13.8 Startup/SME Competitive Benchmarking13.8.1 Company Product Footprint13.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends13.9.1 Product Launches13.9.2 Deals13.9.3 Others

14 Company Profiles14.1 Introduction14.2 Key Players14.2.1 Zebra Technologies14.2.2 Inpixon14.2.3 HID Global14.2.4 Mist14.2.5 HPE14.2.6 Google14.2.7 Microsoft14.2.8 Cisco14.2.9 Apple 14.2.10 Acuity Brands 14.2.11 Esri 14.2.12 Centrak 14.2.13 Sonitor 14.2.14 Ubisense 14.2.15 Infsoft 14.2.16 Polaris Wireless 14.2.17 Here 14.2.18 Quuppa 14.2.19 Stanley Healthcare 14.2.20 Navigine14.3 SMEs/Start Ups14.3.1 Kontakt.Io14.3.2 Airista14.3.3 Innerspace14.3.4 Syook14.3.5 Oriient14.3.6 Navenio14.3.7 Situm14.3.8 Pozyx14.3.9 Azitek 14.3.10 Mapxus

