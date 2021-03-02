Indoor Air Quality Solutions Leader Global Plasma Solutions® Appoints Edward Sobek As Chief Science Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Plasma Solutions Inc. (GPS®), the leader in indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, announces today the appointment of Edward Sobek as the company's first chief science officer. In this new role, Sobek will direct research projects for the company and establish thought leadership opportunities in the indoor air quality market. The role of chief science officer is the latest expansion of the company's position as the leader in the indoor air quality and purification sector.

As chief science officer, Sobek will plan, direct and manage research as well as oversee the company's science advisory council and establish partnerships with institutes and universities to further the evaluation of GPS' patented needlepoint bipolar ionization technology in applied research and testing. Sobek will also focus on the company's relationships with key industry standards authorities.

"The role of chief science officer is the latest addition to our layered approach to growth in the market as the company becomes further established as a subject matter expert and thought leader in the indoor air quality sector," said GPS Chief Executive Officer Glenn Brinckman. "In a time in which research and new testing is occurring at rapid speed, we are thrilled to welcome Edward Sobek to help lead these functions and focus on establishing our needlepoint bipolar ionization as a unique and leading technology in the space."

Sobek holds a doctorate in mycology, fungal ecology and statistics from Texas Tech University. He has 20 years of laboratory and field experience and is an IAQ expert in the built environment as a microbiologist, specializing in microbial detection and decontamination. He invented the novel microbial detection technology called molecular entrapment, which he branded into the M-TRAP® air sampler, a CDC/NIOSH-verified technology that captures the influenza A virus. Most recently, he held the role of president and director of Assured Bio Labs LLC, where he sought to mitigate human exposure to harmful environmental microbes and chemicals in occupied indoor spaces through advanced laboratory and field diagnostics.

"As CSO of Global Plasma Solutions, I'm excited to lead the research and testing of the company's needlepoint bipolar ionization to further the science of air purification and microbial mitigation," Sobek said. "What is most compelling about NPBI is its ability to clean air and surfaces in the occupied space. This is notably different from traditional solutions, which require the contaminants to be brought to the system and would be evaluated by measures such as CADR."

Sobek added, "This technology can help create healthy environments at home, at work, at school and beyond. I welcome the opportunity to further GPS' goal of improving indoor air quality for all. This is a fast-paced environment. Our understanding of the technology and its capabilities has advanced substantially in the past year. I look forward to the findings we will be able to communicate a year from now, to our clients, colleagues and the general public."

Since 2009, GPS has delivered clean indoor air solutions that are safe and healthy. Our technology delivers clean indoor air without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. All GPS NPBI products are UL registered and CE compliant. Through NPBI, GPS products improve the air by reducing airborne particulates, odors and pathogens, as well as save up to 30% on energy consumption and lower one's carbon footprint.

For more information on Global Plasma Solutions, please visit globalplasmasolutions.com.

About Global Plasma SolutionsGlobal Plasma Solutions Inc. (GPS®) is the leader in indoor air quality, with over 30 patents and more than 250,000 installations worldwide using our needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI®) technology to deliver clean indoor air that is safe and healthy, producing neither ozone nor other harmful byproducts. All of our NPBI products are UL and CE certified and registered and use NPBI to purify the air by eliminating airborne particulates, odors and pathogens. GPS was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indoor-air-quality-solutions-leader-global-plasma-solutions-appoints-edward-sobek-as-chief-science-officer-301238722.html

SOURCE Global Plasma Solutions