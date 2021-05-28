Indonesia Data Center Market Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities Report 2021-2026: Key Investors Include CI, DTP, Keppel Data Centres, Biznet, NTT Global Data Centers, And Space DC
DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indonesia data center market size will witness investments of USD 13 million by 2026 Indonesia is witnessing considerable growth in data center services and is the second largest data center market among Southeastern countries. The data center market includes around 14 third-party data center service providers operating around 40 data center facilities.
The country includes several on-premise or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises. Data center investments from global cloud service providers is likely to grow during the forecast period. Around six data center facilities are expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for digital transformation initiatives in the country. Although the market is witnessing the adoption of both air and water-based cooling systems, most operators prefer air-cooled chillers. Key Highlights of the Report:
- The increasing usage of social media platforms is to increase the development of new data centers, thereby fueling the demand for high-capacity storage and server solutions
- The storage systems segment has been driven by the increased adoption of all-flash storage arrays with a sizable contribution from hybrid storage arrays.
- The deployment of 100 GbE among facilities in Indonesia is likely to have major growth impact on the Indonesia data center market share because of the increased deployment of cloud facilities.
- Power reliability challenges is likely to increase the adoption of DRUPS systems, which could decline the adoption of UPS systems
- The adoption of metered and monitored PDUs will grow among colocation and hyperscale data center providers
- The use of 45U-48U rack units expects to grow during the forecast period, however, the adoption of 42U rack is likely to witness decline
Indonesia Data Center Market Insights
- In 2020, Indonesia's cloud computing market grew at a rate of over 45% compared to the last five years.
- COVID-19 has boosted cloud adoption with end-users such as healthcare and educational institutions adopting both public and private cloud. PaaS and IaaS solutions are expected to be the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period.
- In 2021, the internet penetration rate has gone up by over 73% from over 64% in 2018.
- Over 95% of people excess internet via smartphones and less than 10% use broadband connections in Indonesia.
- In 2021, Indonesia has around 170 million social media users, which is an increase of by 6% between 2020 and 2021.
- Initiatives such as the 2020 Go Digital Vision are likely to boost the digital economy in Indonesia. These initiatives include offering around one million farmers and fishermen to online support from tech startups.
Indonesia Data Center Market Vendor LandscapeCisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Inspur, and Lenovo are the major IT infrastructure solutions providers. The market is highly competitive, with vendors adopting inorganic strategies for growth and expansion. In a major acquisition, Eaton acquired Power Distribution Inc. to enhance power monitoring and distribution solutions in the facilities. D
CI Indonesia, DTP, Keppel Data Centres, Biznet Data Center, NTT Global Data Centers, and Space DC are the key investors in the market. IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
Construction Service Providers
- Asdi Swasatya
- AWP Architects
- DSCO Group
- NTT Facilities
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Cyber Power Systems
- HITEC Power Protection
- Fuji Electric
- Legrand
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- DCI Indonesia
- DTP (PT. Dwi Tunggal Putra)
- Keppel Data Centres
- Biznet Data Center
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Space DC
Report Coverage: The segmentation includes: Exisiting Vs. Upcoming Facilities
- Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
- West Java
- Jakarta
- Bali
- East Java
- Banten
- Riau Islands
- Riau
- North Sumatra
- South Sumatra
- South Sulawesi
- Central Java
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
Indonesia Data Center Investment Coverage
- Infrastructure Type
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM
- Tier Segments
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Jakarta
- Other Cities
Target Audience
- Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Datacenter Construction Contractors
- Datacenter Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Why Should You Buy This Research Report??
A detailed study of the existing Indonesia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Indonesia data center market size during the forecast period
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Indonesia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 40
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5
- Coverage: 11 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Indonesia
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Indonesia
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Indonesia
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Indonesia
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
Chapter 6: Tier Standard
Chapter 7: Geographic Segmentation
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
Chapter 9: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1541e
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesia-data-center-market-investment-analysis-and-growth-opportunities-report-2021-2026-key-investors-include-ci-dtp-keppel-data-centres-biznet-ntt-global-data-centers-and-space-dc-301301752.html
SOURCE Research and Markets