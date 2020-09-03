Indivumed Announces Global Expansion Of Clinical Network To Grow IndivuType Database

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") today announced the expansion of its clinical network in Asia, Europe and South America including six additional, large clinical systems which are recognized for their excellence in basic and translational oncology research.

With the first sites in Japan and Korea, Indivumed strengthens its Asian footprint, adding to previous activities in Singapore and India. With these hospitals, more than 30 clinical systems from 10 countries and four continents are applying Indivumed's highly standardized, proprietary processes that preserve the integrity of the tissue biology and, thereby, enable Indivumed to grow its unique multi-omics cancer database, IndivuType, with up to 10,000 new data sets per year. The additional locations are the following:

Asia

Japan , Chiba (National Cancer Center Hospital East)

, (National Cancer Center Hospital East)

South Korea , Seoul ( Yonsei University Healthcare System-Severance Hospital)

, ( Healthcare System-Severance Hospital) South America

Brazil , Salvador (AMO Clinics)

, (AMO Clinics) Europe

Spain , Lleida (Hospital Universitari Arnau de Vilanova)

, Lleida (Hospital Universitari Arnau de Vilanova)

Spain , Madrid (Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz)

, (Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz)

Spain , Santiago (Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de Santiago )

Ongoing discussions include additional hospitals in Europe, US, Central and South America.

"Partnering with leading clinics globally gives us the ability to gather large quantities of reproducible data which can be compared from patient to patient, between tumor entities and also geographic regions because they have all adhered to the same stringent processes of tissue collection and data processing," said Dr. Hartmut Juhl, CEO and founder of Indivumed group. "The continued growth of the Indivumed clinical network, including now a strong presence in Asia, allows us to offer an extensive stratification of patient samples that are of the highest quality to clinical trials around the world."

IndivuType data sets include whole genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and phosphoproteomics data with unparalleled richness of information for cancer researchers. Together with its AI-integrated data analytics platform, IndivuType expands our knowledge of the biological complexity of cancer and provides a unique tool to accelerate drug development.

Through these agreements, the hospitals also join Indivumed's global oncology alliance, Onco AI-Med, an initiative to foster joint research projects using the IndivuType database with the overall goal to facilitate the use of multi-omics approaches in patient diagnosis for personalized cancer therapy.

About IndivumedIndivumed is a physicians-led, integrated global oncology company. Our platform is an enabler for the next generation of precision oncology through our proprietary multi-omics cancer database and customized data analytics, underpinned by our global network of affiliated clinics with gold-standard quality of biospecimens. Through our unique platform, we offer specialized products and services that support our customers in biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more. More information at www.indivumed.com

Contact: Patrick Renegar W: 703-519-1600 Ext. 104 prenegar@livewiredc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivumed-announces-global-expansion-of-clinical-network-to-grow-indivutype-database-301123382.html

SOURCE Indivumed