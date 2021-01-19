Indigo Natural Resources LLC Announces Private Offering Of $700 Million Of Senior Notes Due 2029

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Natural Resources LLC (together with its subsidiaries, "Indigo" or the "Company") announced today that it intends to offer $700 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in a private placement to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), subject to market conditions and other factors. Indigo intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2026 and to pay the related premium, fees and expenses and to partially repay borrowings under its Revolving Credit Facility.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. The Notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding Indigo's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Indigo's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Indigo cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Indigo's control, incident to the exploration for and development, production and sale of natural gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, and the other risks.

About Indigo Natural Resources LLC

Indigo Natural Resources LLC is an independent natural gas company headquartered in Houston, Texas, focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale and the Bossier Shale. The Company is one of the largest natural gas producers in North Louisiana, with direct access to Gulf Coast markets and associated industrial and LNG demand growth. The Company's website is located at www.ndgo.com.

