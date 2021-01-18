Indigo Launches Mini Marché, An Exciting New Shop-In-Shop Concept To Support Small Canadian Businesses

Applications now open: Indigo invites local small businesses with kids and baby products to apply now

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, is thrilled to announce the launch of Mini Marché. This curated 'shop-in-shop' experience is dedicated to supporting small and local Canadian businesses within the IndigoKids and IndigoBaby departments. Applications to apply are open now, and products from businesses selected will be available both at indigo.ca and in select stores as early as Fall 2021. Dedicated to elevating local brands, Indigo recognizes the opportunity to support local in a bigger way by disrupting the traditional way of bringing on new brands.

To kick off this exciting initiative Indigo is launching a casting call inviting small Canadian businesses to submit and pitch their kids and/or baby products for consideration, with applications accepted from January 18 to February 12, 2021. Priority will be given to innovative and unique brands who can identify under one of the following six criteria:

Canadian owned or managed BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) owned or managed Women owned or managed LGBTQ2+ owned or managed Environmentally friendly (organic, chemical-free, locally sourced, ethically made) Philanthropic and purpose driven

"There is no doubt the past year has been incredibly challenging for businesses big and small, and we are thrilled to be able to support and increase the visibility and reach of a diverse range of small and local Canadian businesses for our next fall and holiday season," said Gail Banack, Vice President, Indigokids. "At Indigokids, we are committed to inspiring creativity, sparking imagination and encouraging learning with our thoughtfully curated assortment. We know there are so many amazing brands out there with products our customers will love. We are looking forward to learning more about each of their unique stories and offering them a platform to shine."

Following the review of each application, a select group of candidates will have the opportunity to pitch their products to Indigo's team of experts. Those invited to the next round will be notified on or prior to February 28, 2021. The pitching process will begin in March, with the final candidates selected in early spring.

With this launch, Indigo invites Canadians to apply through www.indigo.ca. As the one-stop-shop for kids and baby, with books, gear, apparel, toys and more, Indigo is excited to add these brands to their curated online and in-store assortment.

For more information on Mini Marché and to access the application please visit www.indigo.ca

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store - a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories - big and little - connect us.

