Indigo Launches Exclusive New Home Brand OUI

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), the world's first cultural department store, is excited to unveil its exclusive new home brand OUI™, led by Nathan Williams, Chief Creative Officer for Indigo and Founder of Kinfolk magazine. Inspired by the natural world and contemporary art, OUI is a new collection of home décor, tabletop and wellness products. Thoughtfully designed with affordability in mind, the brand features a curated but comprehensive assortment. The collection is now available at Indigo and Chapters locations across the country and online at indigo.ca.

"Every product in the OUI collection is designed to empower our customers on their journey to live with intention," said Williams. "Functional, purposeful design that encourages values-led, conscious living can help us feel that 'Yes, we can do this.'"

OUI offers modern design solutions to help the Indigo customer live a more intentional, joyful life at home. Rooted in French, OUI speaks to the core intentions of the brand - to instill confidence and optimism, and to encourage the Indigo customer to say 'yes' to purposeful living.

"Our design approach is rooted in layering. It's the idea that you can take foundational colour and add depth through layers of texture, print, patterns and materiality," said Nick Nemechek, Category Director, Home & Lifestyle.

OUI is produced with handmade touches and one-of-a-kind finishes. The OUI palette is inspired by the colours inherent in natural materials, like wood and stone, and the bright hues found in nature. The collection is meant to be mix and matched, with core products, patterns, and textured solids offered year round, and new prints and patterns updated each season.

Some key highlights from the Fall OUI collection include:

Organic Collection ceramic dishes coated with a reactive glaze that causes a variation in colour and texture, offering hand-finished pieces that are slightly unique.

coated with a reactive glaze that causes a variation in colour and texture, offering hand-finished pieces that are slightly unique. Ridged ceramic serveware pieces that are modular, so that they are as beautiful as they are functional and easy to store.

pieces that are modular, so that they are as beautiful as they are functional and easy to store. A collaboration with Swedish brand and leader in storage, Bigso Box of Sweden , for a line of flat-pack storage solutions. The pieces are made with FSC certified paper and come in six exclusive colors and various sizes.

, for a line of flat-pack storage solutions. The pieces are made with FSC certified paper and come in six exclusive colors and various sizes. A collection of tapered candles by Root, one of the oldest operating candlemakers in North America , in fun colours such as terracotta, blue and green.

The OUI collection is available now at Indigo and Chapters locations and online at indigo.ca. Customers are also invited to share how they #MakeRoomforOUI on social media with @indigo.

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store - a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories - big and little - connect us.

