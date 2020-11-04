Indigo Appoints Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa To Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Indigo (TSX: IDG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, MD, MSc (Systems Leadership and Innovation), to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Oriuwa is currently a psychiatry resident at the University of Toronto. She is a graduate of The University of Toronto, Faculty of Medicine, where she was named the valedictorian of her graduating class of medical doctors and is the first Black woman to be recognized as sole valedictorian.

Dr. Oriuwa is also a professional spoken word poet, public speaker, writer and advocate for racialized and marginalized populations.

Commenting on the appointment, Indigo CEO Heather Reisman said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Oriuwa to Indigo's Board of Directors. Not only does she share our passion for words and stories but, as someone who grew up in the aisles of Indigo, she is directly connected to all we value. Importantly, as we advance our position as a major destination for wellness knowledge and well living, we know, given her areas of interest, we will be very well served to have her expertise and brilliant, curious mind to influence our efforts. Finally, we will also look to Chika as an additional and knowledgeable voice to inform our diversity and inclusion efforts."

"Being appointed to the Board of Directors at Indigo is nothing short of a dream come true, and a defining moment of my life," said Dr. Oriuwa. "As a poet and writer, I have grown to understand the power of words, vulnerability, and authenticity. As a resident physician and aspiring neuropsychiatrist, I have come to appreciate the fragility of life, wellness, and living with intention. As a public speaker and advocate, I place value upon amplifying the voices of the marginalized, creating equal opportunity, and curating spaces of inclusion. Heather Reisman, and my remarkable co-Directors at Indigo, have enabled me to blend my passions into this role, and given me the opportunity to affect change on a grand scale; my gratitude is endless. Here is to the journey that lies ahead."

Dr. Oriuwa is the recipient of numerous awards and distinctions including Dr. George K. Balkos Scholarship for Excellence in Bioethics ( June 2020), Dr. Stan Kushnir Memorial Award (2020), Emerging Scholar Award ( Sept 2018), Diana Alli Medical Student Award ( June 2020), and University of Toronto Student Leadership Award ( March 2020), among many others.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the Our Company section at indigo.ca.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc. Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store - a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories - big and little - connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Foundation has committed over $32 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students. Most recently in April 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need.

