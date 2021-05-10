Indigenous Services Canada Announces 2021 Recipients Of The Awards Of Excellence In Nursing

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - In a year filled with unknowns, nurses have been one of the few consistencies across the country; stepping up and showing up to support an often-overwhelmed health care system.

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - In a year filled with unknowns, nurses have been one of the few consistencies across the country; stepping up and showing up to support an often-overwhelmed health care system. In many First Nations and Inuit communities, nurses are the primary point of contact for accessing health care and providing essential services and critical care to community members in need.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced the recipients of the 2021 Awards of Excellence in Nursing. At the start of National Nursing Week, this year's awards were presented to three nurses for their remarkable dedication and exceptional efforts to deliver high-quality, culturally safe health care to First Nations and Inuit:

Jennifer Lister , a public health nurse serving a northern Innu First Nation , who, after a sudden career change, realized community nursing was her true passion.

, a public health nurse serving a northern , who, after a sudden career change, realized community nursing was her true passion. Krystel Cyra Kho , a nurse working in Nunavut to provide Inuit with quality health programs, who comes from a family of nursing professionals.

, a nurse working in to provide Inuit with quality health programs, who comes from a family of nursing professionals. Chantelle Hughes-Kreutzer , an Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) employed nurse driving vaccination efforts for First Nations against preventable diseases while advocating for respectful, culturally relevant health care.

These annual awards are a celebration of the outstanding initiative, determination and distinction of frontline nurses providing necessary health care to First Nations and Inuit communities in Canada. The three recipients, who were nominated by their peers, have demonstrated commitment to their nursing practice through sound judgement, professionalism and culturally safe health care work.

Often in Indigenous communities, nurses face a unique set of health care challenges. Even when adding the extra complications of an unprecedented pandemic, nurses have continued to practice with tremendous integrity while serving First Nations and Inuit. Through every hurdle, their resolve has remained unbroken. We thank the three recipients and we thank all nurses throughout Canada for their admirable resiliency in caring for communities during these times.

Quotes

"In the best of times, we know nursing is a tireless and selfless profession. During the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen a perseverance and passion in the nurses serving First Nations and Inuit communities unlike any other. Today, I congratulate and honour Jennifer Lister, Krystel Cyra Kho and Chantelle Hughes-Kreutzer for their care and contributions to the health and well-being of First Nations and Inuit."

The Honourable Marc MillerMinister of Indigenous Services

