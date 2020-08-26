Indie Pop Artist Taylor Castro Surprises Fans With New Single Music Video "Be Ok"

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie-pop singer-songwriter Taylor Castro dropped a surprise single and accompanying music video called "Be Ok" today via PMA Records in Miami. "Be Ok" is now available on Taylor's popular YouTube channel and on Spotify .

Taylor explains, "'Be Ok' is about our relationship with the past and how it influences our future. I'm often trapped in a cycle of fear that the past will repeat itself. In the end, the fear will do more damage than the trauma ever did. This song is a reminder that our past does not define us, but guides us." The acoustic, vocal-driven song feels timely, as the whole world is struggling with fear and uncertainty about the future. Clips of old home movies appear throughout the official music video, suggesting the comfort and familiarity of the past while embracing growing up and changing.

Taylor Castro's upcoming album GIRL, AFRAID features tracks all written by Taylor. The eponymous first single taps into Taylor's struggle with OCD, which she hopes will reach other young people struggling with similar issues. The incredibly moving "Girl, Afraid" music video was directed by Michael "Tizzy" McWhorter and storyboarded by Taylor herself. The second single + video "Abyss" (featuring PMA labelmate Carson Rowland), just dropped in May 2020 and already has nearly 1 million views! You can find "Abyss" and its many remixes on Taylor's Spotify artist page.

While in quarantine, Taylor also released a series of performance videos as part of Live Nation Presents: Virtual World Tour. You can learn more about Taylor Castro in this Interview Behind the Shoot for "Abyss"!

