Indianapolis Colts Star Anthony Walker Leads Ashley HomeStore Hope To Dream Parade Of New Beds For Deserving Local Children

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker, a parade of decorated cars and delivery trucks filled with 100 new children's beds made its way to three Indianapolis-area relief organizations where they...

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker, a parade of decorated cars and delivery trucks filled with 100 new children's beds made its way to three Indianapolis-area relief organizations where they will be distributed to local children who do not have a bed of their own.

"A good night's sleep means everything to me," says Walker, one of the Colts leading tacklers now in his third year with the team. "And that starts with having your own bed. Thanks to Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program, we're making that possible."

With Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders, Colts mascot Blue and volunteers joining Walker, the Hope to Dream parade made its first drop off at Traders Point Church in Whitestown followed by stops at Hamilton Hills Church in Fishers and the Sleep in Heavenly Peace warehouse in Indianapolis.

This marks the seventh year Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program has partnered with the Colts to present new bed sets to deserving local children. Since 2013, the home furnishings retailer has teamed up with the Colts to donate at total of 700 new beds to Indianapolis-area youth in need.

"This year more than ever before, we're blessed to partner with the Colts, Angel Armies and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to be able to help children dream big with a bed of their own," explained Chad Spencer, CEO of local Ashley HomeStore licensee, Dufresne Spencer Group (DSG). "We know how important sleep is to physical and mental health for these kids. Local organizations like these are such a huge part of the work we can all do in our communities to make a difference!"

A national initiative, Hope to Dream has presented the gift of sleep to more than 100,000 children since its inception in 2010.

To nominate a child for a new Hope to Dream bed, visit any Ashley HomeStore or apply online at www.AHopeToDream.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indianapolis-colts-star-anthony-walker-leads-ashley-homestore-hope-to-dream-parade-of-new-beds-for-deserving-local-children-301173031.html

SOURCE Ashley HomeStore