Indiana Visitor To The Venetian Resort Hits Jackpot For More Than $650,000 On Aristocrat's Mad Max: Fury Road™ Slot Game

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy, an Indiana resident, turned a recent visit to The Venetian Resort into a $656,665.80 payday when he hit the jackpot on Aristocrat Gaming's Mad Max: Fury Road™ slot game on Monday, November 28, following the Thanksgiving holiday. Jeremy was visiting the casino to celebrate his birthday, which made the unexpected win that much more exciting.

The Mad Max: Fury Road slot game is based on the smash hit film and takes players on a wild adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, amplified by Aristocrat's cinematic game features. MAD MAD MAX: FURY ROAD and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s20)

Click to download high-res image

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

Aristocrat Media Contact Meghan Sleik, Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indiana-visitor-to-the-venetian-resort-hits-jackpot-for-more-than-650-000-on-aristocrats-mad-max-fury-road-slot-game-301191490.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.