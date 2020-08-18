Indiana-based Startup Is Building A Community Of Golf Enthusiasts Around The World Who Share A Passion For The Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolific, a growth strategy and growth capital firm, has made a seed investment in virtual golf community start-up Stick and Hack. The online community was co-founded in May 2019 by Adam Grubb and Mike Ryan and has recently surpassed the 2,000-member milestone. In addition to providing seed funding, Prolific will occupy two seats on the Board of Directors. The seed funding will allow Stick and Hack to accelerate their content creation, member acquisition, marketing, and strategic planning efforts. Stick and Hack is preparing to raise a Series A funding round in 2021.

Stick and Hack, based in Noblesville, IN offers members weekly podcasts, cartoons such as recently released Hack Mulligan, satire, original documentaries, stories and a members-only clubhouse. Stick and Hack CEO, Adam Grubb, comments "We are the greatest golf club without the course, and we are attracting members who share an enthusiasm for the game of golf - as well as the friendships and experiences. Whether you are a more laid back "hack" or more serious "stick," you'll find content that connects with you."

"We are incredibly excited about our investment and partnership with Stick and Hack. It starts with the same shared passion for the game of golf and a strong belief in the vision of Adam and Mike. Our talented strategy, creative and media teams are a perfect fit as we partner together to grow and scale Stick and Hack into a significant brand within the golfing world. Today we celebrate reaching 2,000 members, but I firmly believe we will add some zeros to the end of that number not too far down the road," says Prolific President and Chief Acquisition Officer, King Lumpkin.

Stick and Hack co-founder, Mike Ryan, added, "We want to help grow the game of golf, knock down barriers, and see it become a more inclusive game for everyone. There are 250,000 players at the high school level - and over 2.5 million golfers played for the first time [ever] in 2018. We want to give them someplace to grow their passion and help them enjoy the game as much as we do."

About Prolific

Prolific is a growth strategy and growth capital firm that helps organizations maximize their revenue and impact. Prolific serves leaders with high-vision and high-values through strategic growth planning, growth capital, and growth performance capabilities. Prolific is the parent company to multiple organizations throughout the US. For more information, please visit www.prolific.world

About Stick and Hack

Stick and Hack is a media brand and golf community dedicated to telling the stories, sharing the humor, and uncovering the unique love we all have for the game of golf. It is the World's Greatest Golf Club, Without the Course, featuring cartoons, podcasts, stories, humor, satire, and a worldwide collection of sticks and hacks. For more information, visit www.stickandhack.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indiana-based-startup-is-building-a-community-of-golf-enthusiasts-around-the-world-who-share-a-passion-for-the-game-301114280.html

SOURCE Prolific