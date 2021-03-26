Indian Industry For Medium Voltage Cable Accessories To 2027 - Government Initiatives To Makewire And Cable Industry Self-reliant Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market by Product Type, Technology and Industry Vertical, Construction and Infrastructure: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India medium voltage cable accessories market was valued at $746.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,029.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Medium voltage cable accessories range from 3.3kV to 33kV. These cable accessories are specially designed for stress control mechanism for enhanced product performance and to maintain high network reliability.A considerable investment in the construction sector majorly drives growth of the India medium voltage cable accessories market, as growth of the construction sector directly increases demand for medium voltage cable accessories for new constructions. Moreover, increase in investments on infrastructure development by governments, surge in use of underground cables, industrialization, and increase in focus on sustainable ways of generating electricity are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, a rise in government initiatives to make wire and cable industry self-reliant, growth in the adoption of e-mobility and surge in number of data centers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, the high rate of failure of heat shrink medium voltage cable accessories are expected to hinder growth of the India medium voltage cable accessories market.The India medium voltage cable accessories market is analyzed by product type, technology, industry vertical, and region. Based on product type, it is fragmented into cable joints, connectors, terminations, splice, and other product types. On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into heat shrink, cold shrink, and pre-molded terminations. By application, the market is divided into railways, construction, private utilities, cement, marine, government utilities, oil & gas, healthcare, fertilizer, steel, and others. The railways segment is further sub-segmented into government, and private. The construction segment is further bifurcated into real estate, and infrastructure. The real estate is furthermore sub-segmented into hospitality, institutional, retail, and other real estates. The infrastructure is furthermore sub-segmented into bridges, and roads. The private utilities is categorized as electricity, telecom, and other private utilities. The government utilities are also categorized as electricity, telecom, and other government utilities.The key players operating in the market include 3M India, BBC Cellpack GmbH, Cabseal (Hari Consolidated Pvt. Ltd.), Compaq International (P) Limited, Galathermo Pvt. Ltd., REPL International (Heat Shrink Technologies), Ikebana Engineering Ltd., Nexans, Pfisterer, Raychem RPG, and Yamuna Power Technologies. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Primary research1.4.2. Secondary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: Executive summary2.1. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increase in investments by governments to improve power grid3.4.1.2. Increase in use of underground cables3.4.1.3. Growth in investments in construction sector3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. High failure rate of medium voltage cable accessories3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Rise in use of e-mobility3.4.3.2. Government initiatives to makewire and cable industry self-reliant3.4.3.3. Surge in number of data centers3.5. COVID Impact3.5.1. Impact on market size3.5.2. Impact on product pricing3.5.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.5.4. Key player strategies3.5.4.1. Limiting cuts to R&D expense3.5.4.2. Focusing on next-generation products3.5.4.3. Shifting toward agile supply chain model3.5.5. Opportunity window3.6. Market Share Analysis, 2019 CHAPTER 4: India medium voltage cable accessories Market, By PRODUCT type4.1. Overview4.2. Cable Joints4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3. Connectors4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4. Terminations4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5. Splice4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6. Other Product Types4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities CHAPTER 5: India medium voltage cable accessories Market, BY Technology5.1. Overview5.2. Heat Shrink5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3. Cold Shrink5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4. Pre-molded terminations5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities CHAPTER 6: India medium voltage cable accessories Market, BY Industry Vertical6.1. Overview6.2. Railways6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Government6.2.3. Private6.3. Construction6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Real Estate6.3.3. Infrastructure6.4. Private Utilities6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Electricity6.4.3. Telecom6.4.4. Other Private Utilities6.5. Cement6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.6. Marine6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.7. Government Utilities6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.7.2. Electricity6.7.3. Telecom6.7.4. Other Government Utilities6.8. Oil & Gas6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.9. Healthcare6.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.10. Fertilizer6.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.11. Steel6.11.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.12. Others6.12.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES 7.1.3M INDIA7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Key Executives7.1.3. Company snapshot7.1.4. Operating business segments7.1.5. Product portfolio7.1.6. Business performance7.2. BEHR BIRCHER CELLPACK BBC AG7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Key executives7.2.3. Company snapshot7.2.4. Operating business segments7.2.5. Product portfolio7.2.6. Business Performance7.3. HARI CONSOLIDATED PVT. LTD.7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Key Executives7.3.3. Company snapshot7.3.4. Operating business segments7.3.5. Product portfolio7.3.6. Business performance7.4. COMPAQ INTERNATIONAL (P) LIMITED7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Key Executives7.4.3. Company snapshot7.4.4. Operating business segments7.4.5. Product portfolio7.4.6. Business performance7.5. GALA GROUP7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Key Executives7.5.3. Company snapshot7.5.4. Operating business segments7.5.5. Product portfolio7.5.6. Business performance7.6. IKEBANA ENGINEERING LTD.7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Key Executives7.6.3. Company snapshot7.6.4. Operating business segments7.6.5. Product portfolio7.7. NEXANS S. A.7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Key executives7.7.3. Company snapshot7.7.4. Operating business segments7.7.5. Product portfolio7.7.6. R&D expenditure7.7.7. Business performance7.8. PFISTERER7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Key Executives7.8.3. Company snapshot7.8.4. Operating business segments7.8.5. Product portfolio7.8.6. Business performance7.9. RAYCHEM RPG7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Key Executives7.9.3. Company snapshot7.9.4. Operating business segments7.9.5. Product portfolio7.9.6. Business performance7.10. REPL INTERNATIONAL7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Key Executives7.10.3. Company snapshot7.10.4. Operating business segments7.10.5. Product portfolio7.10.6. Business performance7.11. YAMUNA POWER TECHNOLOGIES7.11.1. Company overview7.11.2. Key Executives7.11.3. Company snapshot7.11.4. Operating business segments7.11.5. Product portfolio7.11.6. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jp6qou

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indian-industry-for-medium-voltage-cable-accessories-to-2027---government-initiatives-to-makewire-and-cable-industry-self-reliant-presents-opportunities-301256769.html

SOURCE Research and Markets