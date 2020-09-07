Indian Industrial Inverter Market 2020-2025 And Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Industrial Inverter Market, By Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave & Square Wave), By Product Type (Single Phase & Three Phase), By Capacity (Up to 2kVA, 2-10kVA & Above 10kVA), By Sales Channel...

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Industrial Inverter Market, By Type (Pure Sine Wave, Modified Sine Wave & Square Wave), By Product Type (Single Phase & Three Phase), By Capacity (Up to 2kVA, 2-10kVA & Above 10kVA), By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Industrial Inverter Market is projected to cross $102 million by 2025.

Increasing demand for standby sources of power across industrial and commercial applications is one of the key factors driving the Indian Industrial Inverter Market. Additionally, factors such as growing urbanization and the rising demand and supply gap of electricity are further propelling the market.

Government initiatives to improve electrification rate in India is further expected to spur the market. However, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic will cause a huge drop in the market growth of industrial inverters in India in the year 2020, and the market is expected to regain its growth momentum by 2021 and then continue the growth trajectory during 2022-2025.

The Indian Industrial Inverter Market is segmented based on type, product type, capacity, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the market can be fragmented into pure sine wave, modified sine wave and square wave. The pure sine wave industrial inverter segment is expected to remain the largest segment through 2025, followed by square wave and modified sine wave segments.

Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into single-phase and three-phase. The three-phase segment dominates the market owing to their higher efficiency and ease of operation. The market is dominated by direct sales channel as most of the users prefer to buy industrial inverters directly from the manufactures.

Major players operating in the Indian Industrial Inverter Market include Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., V-Guard Industries, Microtek International Private Limited, Su-Kam Power Systems Limited, Exide Industries Limited, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, Genus Innovation Limited, Arise India Limited, Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited, Uniline Energy Systems Private Limited and others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Industrial Inverter Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Industrial Inverter Market based on type, product type, capacity, sales channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Industrial Inverter Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Industrial Inverter Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Indian Industrial Inverter Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Industrial Inverter Market.

Key Topics Covered 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. India Industrial Inverters Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1. By Value5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1. By Type (Pure sine wave, Modified sine wave, Square wave)5.2.2. By Product Type (Single Phase, Three Phase)5.2.3. By Capacity (Up to 2kVA, 2-10kVA, Above 10kva)5.2.4. By Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect)5.2.5. By Region (East; West; North; South)5.2.6. By Company (2019)5.3. Product Market Map 6. East India Industrial Inverters Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value 6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Type6.2.2. By Capacity 7. West India Industrial Inverters Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value 7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Type7.2.2. By Capacity 8. North India Industrial Inverters Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value 8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Type8.2.2. By Capacity 9. South India Industrial Inverters Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value 9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Type9.2.2. By Capacity 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Challenges 11. Market Trends & Developments 12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 13. India Economic Profile 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Competition Outlook14.2. Company Profiles14.3. Company Details14.4. Leading Players Profiled (Leading Companies)14.4.1. Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.14.4.2. V-Guard Industries14.4.3. Microtek International Private Limited14.4.4. Su-Kam Power Systems Limited14.4.5. Exide Industries Limited14.4.6. Amara Raja Batteries Limited14.4.7. Genus Innovation Limited14.4.8. Arise India Limited14.4.9. Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited 14.4.10. Uniline Energy Systems Private Limited (Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements) 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9bux1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indian-industrial-inverter-market-2020-2025-and-impact-of-covid-19-301125039.html

SOURCE Research and Markets