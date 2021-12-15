Indian Industrial Automation And Instrumentation Market Analysis And Competitor Profiles 2021-2025
The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India and is poised to grow by $1.92 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. The report on the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the simplification of manufacturing through automation and a shift toward lean manufacturing.The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India analysis includes product and end-user segments.
This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation and instrumentation market growth in India during the next few years. The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India is segmented as below:
By Product
- industrial automation
- industrial instrumentation
By End-user
- process industry
- discrete industry
The report on industrial automation and instrumentation market in India covers the following areas:
- Industrial automation and instrumentation market sizing
- Industrial automation and instrumentation market forecast
- Industrial automation and instrumentation market industry analysis
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions.'According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the simplification of manufacturing through automation.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
