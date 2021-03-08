Indian Endpoint Security Market Outlook: COVID-19 Has Affected The Market But Gradual Recovery Is Expected From Q1 CY 2021

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Technologies will Drive the Growth of the Indian Endpoint Security Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Endpoint security has become an important building block of a mature cybersecurity framework. Its significance has increased during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as enterprises have had to shift their entire employee bases to work from home during the nationwide lockdown. Cybercriminals have identified security gaps in endpoints and started exploiting devices with a motive to steal data and user credentials. Ransomware and phishing attacks were at an all-time high in 2020, pushing enterprises to spend on endpoint security.

However, security budgets shrunk and large transformational projects were placed on hold due to low revenue streams and business-related uncertainties. Enterprises looked for options that required low investments but were effective in terms of quick turnarounds. In 2020, the Indian endpoint security market experienced a decline; nevertheless, it is likely to recover strongly in 2021. Endpoint security will gain center stage and become the new perimeter protection as employees connect to enterprise networks from remote places through mobile and handheld sets.

This study analyzes the current state of the market. During the market sizing and forecasting process, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was taken into account, which will help readers to better gauge market potential and business opportunities. A well-tested step-by-step research methodology was followed, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research.

The research service starts with a discussion on strategic imperatives and their impact on the Indian endpoint security market; market definitions, segmentation, threat landscape, the need for endpoint detection and response, technology trends, competition, and growth metrics are also analyzed. Overall market opportunity is charted out along with market drivers and restraints and critical success factors. The study includes market sizing for the base year (2019), and forecasts run through to 2025. Vertical and horizontal splits are provided to help strategists target the right market segment and gain market share. In addition, in-depth analysis is provided for both on-premise and cloud-based solutions as enterprises are rapidly shifting to the cloud model. The publisher has also identified the top 3 growth opportunity areas that vendors can leverage.

Key Issues Addressed

Which key factors will influence the growth of the Indian endpoint security market?

What types of cyber threats are being seen across endpoints?

What technology trends are being observed in the market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraints?

What will the market look like in 2025?

What does the current competitive landscape look like? What is the market share of the top participants?

What are the key growth opportunities in the Indian endpoint security market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Endpoint Security Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Endpoint Security Market

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Endpoint Security Functions and Features

Types of Cyber Threats Across Endpoints

Most Common Attack Vectors in Endpoint Security

The Progression of Endpoint Security

The Need for EDR

Differences Between EPP and EDR

Integration of EPP and EDR Capabilities

Technology Trends in Endpoint Security

Macro Trends Impacting the Growth of Endpoint Security

Endpoint Security Market - Distribution Channels

Endpoint Security Market - Growth Drivers

Endpoint Security Market - Growth Driver Analysis

Endpoint Security Market - Growth Restraints

Endpoint Security Market - Growth Restraint Analysis

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Endpoint Security Market - Market Outlook

Endpoint Security Market - Revenue Forecast

Endpoint Security Market - Revenue Forecast Analysis

Endpoint Security Market - Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Endpoint Security Market - Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Endpoint Security Market - Revenue Forecast by Industry Horizontal

Endpoint Security Market - Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Horizontal

Endpoint Security Market - Revenue Forecast by Solution Type

Endpoint Security Market - Revenue Forecast Analysis by Solution Type

Endpoint Security Market - Competitive Environment

Endpoint Security Market - Revenue Share

Endpoint Security Market - Revenue Share Analysis

Current Focus of Endpoint Security Vendors

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - On-premise Endpoint Security Solutions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cloud-based Endpoint Security Solutions

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Endpoint Security Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on EDR for Protection Against Unknown Threats, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Develop Cloud and SaaS Endpoint Security Solutions for Easy Deployment, Management, and Control, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Offer Solutions Through a Single Agent, Single Platform, and Single Console for Better Visibility and Control, 2020

The Way Forward - Future Trends and Recommendations for Vendors

6. Next Steps

