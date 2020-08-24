India Work From Home Furniture Market, By Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India Work From Home (WFH) Furniture Market, By Type (Study Table & Table, Sofa, Bean Bag, Chair, Storage, Pouffe, Recliner, Ottoman, etc.), By Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, etc.), By Distribution Channel (Exclusive Showroom, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online & Other Furniture Retail Outlets), By Region (North, South, East & West), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026 Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953178/?utm_source=PRN India Work From Home (WFH) furniture market is forecast to grow from an estimated $ 2.22 billion in FY 2021 to $ 3.49 billion by FY 2026 majorly on account of a rising number of companies providing an option of doing work from home to their employees coupled with growing number of IT companies adopting cloud based solutions. Moreover, consumer preference for good and premium quality products, increasing urban population, growing internet connectivity and rising disposable income are few other factors that are positively influencing the market. Changing lifestyle of consumers, especially due to COVID-19 lockdown, are some other major drivers of WFH furniture market in India. India WFH furniture market is categorized into By Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel, and By Region.In terms of Type, the market is divided into Sofa, Study Table & Tables, Chairs, Beanbag, Pouffe, Ottoman, Storage, Recliners and Others. Among these, Study Tables & Tables segment accounted for the largest share in India WFH furniture market in FY 2020, followed by Chairs, and both of these segment would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.In terms of Material, the market is segmented into Wood, Plastics, Metal and Others. The Wood segment grabbed the majority market share in India WFH furniture market in FY2020, followed by metal and plastic segments. In terms of distribution channel, the India WFH furniture market is segmented into Exclusive Showrooms, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online and Other Furniture Retail Outlets.Out of these segments, Other Furniture Retail Outlets account for more than 70% of the market share in India WFH furniture market in FY 2020. However, during the forecast period, the share of Other Furniture Retail Outlets segment is expected to decline on account of increasing focus of companies to make their products reach exclusive showrooms, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and online channels across the country. Some of the major players operating in India WFH Furniture market include Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Nilkamal Limited, IKEA India Private Limited, Haworth India Private Limited, Durian Industries Limited, among others. Years considered for this report: Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019 Base Year: FY2020 Estimated Year: FY2021E Forecast Period: FY2022F - FY2026F Objective of the Study: • To analyze and forecast the market size of India WFH Furniture market • To classify and forecast India WFH Furniture market based on type, material, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company. • To identify drivers and challenges for India WFH Furniture market • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India WFH Furniture market • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the India WFH Furniture market. The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of WFH furniture manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examining the service offerings, and presence of all major companies across the country. The analyst calculated the market size of India WFH Furniture market using a top-down approach, where in data for various categories across various types was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these products types and material for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst. Key Target Audience: • WFH Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders • Organizations, forums and alliances related to WFH Furniture market • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers • Research organizations and consulting companies The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Report Scope: In this report, India WFH Furniture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below: • Market, By Type o Study Table & Table o Sofa o Bean Bag o Chair o Storage o Pouffe o Recliner o Ottoman o Others • Market, By Material o Wood o Plastic o Metal o Others • Market, By Distribution Channel o Exclusive Showroom o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets o Online o Other Furniture Retail Outlets • Market, By Region: o North o South o East o West Competitive Landscape Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India WFH Furniture market. Available Customizations With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Company Information • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five). Profit Margin Analysis • Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953178/?utm_source=PRN

