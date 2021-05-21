India Transport Management System Market Report 2021 Featuring BNG Infotech, Entitle Solutions, Kale Logistics, Locus Logistics, & Ramco Systems

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Technologies and Innovative Business Models Transforming the Transport Management System Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Technologies and Innovative Business Models Transforming the Transport Management System Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transport management system (TMS) market in India is estimated to register double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2028

Growth of the eCommerce industry, digital transformation of logistic operations, and shifting end-user preference towards low cost of ownership will drive the growth of TMS solutions in the country.

This study covers the TMS software and analyzes its market potential in India from 2019 to 2028. The scope of this study includes key macroeconomic factors, market and technology trends driving the growth of TMS in India, and its short- and long-term impact on small, medium and large fleets (both 1PL and 3PL) of logistic service providers (LSPs).

The research analyzes key growth metrics for the TMS market in India, the competitive landscape, and the key USPs of solutions offered by TMS solution providers in India, along with providing an overview of the pain points faced by LSPs in both using and not using a TMS solution.

Further, it forecasts the opportunity size (in USD million) of the Indian TMS market for 2028 along with growth drivers and restraints and their impact in the short, medium, and long terms. The study also highlights the adoption rate of TMS solutions and their usage analysis in key industry sectors in India, along with a forecast by fleet size and mode of transportation for 1PL and 3PL service providers in India.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the outlook for the transport management system market in India for 2028?

for 2028? What are the pain points of logistic service providers in India in both using and not using a transport management system in India ?

in both using and not using a transport management system in ? What is the price range of a transport management system?

What is the usage forecast for transport management systems by fleet size and transportation mode for 2028?

What are the growth opportunities available within the Indian transport management system market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Indian Transport Management System Market, Highlights

Top 3 Predictions for the Indian Transport Management System Market

2. The Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Transport Management System Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Transport Management System Market in India

Transport Management System Market, Scope of Analysis

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Key Growth Metrics for the Indian Transport Management System Market

Growth Drivers for the Indian Transport Management System Market

Growth Restraints for the Indian Transport Management System Market

4. Overview of Transport Management System

Transport Management System, Introduction

Transport Management System vs. Fleet Management System

5. Key Trends Impacting the Transport Management System Market in India

Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Indian Transport Management System Market

Market Trends Impacting the Indian Transport Management System Market

Technology Trends Impacting the Indian Transport Management System Market

6. LSP Market in India

Land-based Logistics - Market Size in 2019

LSP Market Segmentation by Fleet Size

LSP Market Segmentation by Transport Mode

LSP Market Segmentation by TMS Penetration

Factors Influencing Choice of Transport Management System amongst LSPs in India

7. Overview of Pain Points Faced by LSPs

Overview of Pain Points Faced by LSPs Not Using Transport Management System

Overview of Pain Points Faced by LSPs Using Transport Management System

Transport Management System Market in India , Competitive Landscape

, Competitive Landscape Company Profile, Ramco Systems

Company Profile, Kale Logistics

Company Profile, Locus Logistics

Company Profile, BNG Infotech

Company Profile, Entitle Solutions

8. Transport Management System Market in India, 2020 to 2028

Transport Management System, Adoption Rate in India

Transport Management System, Usage Analysis by Industry

Forecast Assumptions, Indian Transport Management System Market

Transport Management System, Usage Forecast by Fleet Size

Transport Management System, Usage Forecast by Transport Mode

Transport Management System, Market Forecast

Pricing Trends, Indian Transport Management System Market

Competitive Environment, Indian Transport Management System Market

Revenue Share, Indian Transport Management System Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Indian Transport Management System Market

9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Transport Management System in India

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Transformation of Logistics Operations in India will Redefine Existing Customers' Value Proposition Using Customer Preference Insights and Supply Chain Data, 2019

will Redefine Existing Customers' Value Proposition Using Customer Preference Insights and Supply Chain Data, 2019 Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Adoption of IoT and AI Technologies to Enable High Operational Effectiveness by Implementing Customer Insights, thereby Improving Customer Experience, 2019

10. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

BNG Infotech

Entitle Solutions

Kale Logistics

Locus Logistics

Ramco Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnavpm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-transport-management-system-market-report-2021-featuring-bng-infotech-entitle-solutions-kale-logistics-locus-logistics--ramco-systems-301296867.html

SOURCE Research and Markets