India Threat Intelligence Market By Component, Deployment Mode, Format Type, Organization Size, Application, End User Industry And Region - Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Threat Intelligence Market By Component (Solutions v/s Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premises v/s Cloud), By Format Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Threat Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.Growing incidences of security breaches and cybercrime are the key factors driving the Indian Threat Intelligence Market. Additionally, factors such as rise in volumes of data generated by different enterprises, adoption of AI based security analytics tools, growing need among organizations to improve their security posture, rise in the number of connected endpoints, among others are further expected to boost the growth of the market through 2025.The Indian Threat Intelligence Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, format type, organization size, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth during forecast period attributable to the SMEs which are rapidly adopting cost-effective cloud deployment modes for efficiency and security. This model helps these companies avoid the costs associated with hardware, software, storage, and technical staff.Based on organization size, the market can be divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs are expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing incidence of cyber-attacks on these enterprises. Based on the end-user industry, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and others. The IT & telecom is expected to hold the significant market share during forecast period on account of the growing number of cyber-attacks on IT & telecom providers.Major players operating in the Indian Threat Intelligence Market include IBM India Private Limited, Oracle India Private, Ltd, Trend Micro India Pvt. Ltd., Dell Technologies India, CISCO System India Pvt. Ltd, Juniper Networks, Inc., Symantec Software India Pvt. Ltd., FireEye and others. For instance, In June 2018, FireEye partnered with Gigamon to improve threat defenses across their customers security infrastructures. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Threat Intelligence Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Threat Intelligence Market based on component, deployment mode, format type, organization size, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian threat intelligence market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Threat Intelligence Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Threat Intelligence Market.

Key Topics Covered 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. India Threat Intelligence Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1. By Value5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1. By Component (Solutions v/s Services)5.2.1.1. By Solution (Threat Intelligence Platforms, SIEM, IAM, SVM, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Forensics)5.2.1.2. By Service (Managed, Professional)5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-premises v/s Cloud)5.2.3. By Format Type (Internet-based Solution, File-based Solution, Mobile-based Solution)5.2.4. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)5.2.5. By Application (Information Security Management, Log Management, Risk Management, Identity & Access Management, Others)5.2.6. By End User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others)5.2.7. By Region (East; West; North; South)5.2.8. By Company (2018)5.3. Product Market Map 6. India Large Enterprises Threat Intelligence Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Component6.2.2. By Deployment Mode6.2.3. By Format Type6.2.4. By Application6.2.5. By End User Industry 7. India SMEs Threat Intelligence Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Component7.2.2. By Deployment Mode7.2.3. By Format Type7.2.4. By Application7.2.5. By End User Industry 8. Market Dynamics8.1. Drivers8.2. Challenges 9. Market Trends & Developments 10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 11. India Economic Profile 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. Competition Outlook12.2. Company Profiles12.2.1. IBM India Private Limited12.2.2. Oracle India Private, Ltd.12.2.3. Trend Micro India Pvt. Ltd.12.2.4. Dell Technologies India12.2.5. CISCO System India Pvt. Ltd.12.2.6. Juniper Networks, Inc.12.2.7. Symantec Software India Pvt. Ltd.12.2.8. FireEye 13. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad1ykt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-threat-intelligence-market-by-component-deployment-mode-format-type-organization-size-application-end-user-industry-and-region---forecast-to-2025-301125030.html

SOURCE Research and Markets