India Telemedicine Markets, 2020-2025 - Leverage The COVID-19 Phase To Ramp-Up Telemedicine Infrastructure, Especially In States With High Growth Opportunity

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Telemedicine Market: Focus on Consultation Cost, Set-Up Cost, Return on Investment, Infrastructure Landscape, Global Trends, Market Opportunities, COVID-19 Impact, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the India telemedicine market, including a thorough analysis of the products and services. The study also presents detailed analysis and forecast for the India telemedicine services market by region and specialty. The report considers hardware, software, and services for estimating the overall telemedicine market size in India. However, market splits by region and specialties have been provided for consultation services.

The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the telemedicine market in India in terms of various factors using it, including regulations, technology, end-user acceptance, and others. The study provides a plethora of information on several aspects, including market competition, business models, return on investment, set-up cost, consultation costs, and other vital information with respect to the India telemedicine market.

Impact of COVID-19

This chapter encompasses a description of the current state of the telemedicine market in India, as well as the changes observed as an effect of the lockdown and social distancing norms in the country. Several parameters have been considered, including the difference in levels of adoption in the pre- and post-COVID scenario, funding scenario, reimbursement, and regulatory landscape, and the possibility of an influx of new market entrants.

This chapter will enable the readers to understand the level of impact on the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Model Analysis

This chapter comprises the following information:

Revenue Channel Analysis

This section analyzes the different business models pursued by players and in India , which is concluded in a brief comparative analysis of the strong revenue channels for existing as well as new players.

, which is concluded in a brief comparative analysis of the strong revenue channels for existing as well as new players. Value Chain Analysis

This section describes in detail the value chain for telemedicine as a whole, i.e., including the service providers, healthcare providers, hardware and software providers, and telecommunications service providers. In addition, it also describes the value chain, specifically for telemedicine service providers.



Furthermore, the chapter also discusses the emerging areas of application for telemedicine in India , the digital readiness of different states, and the future opportunities, which could be untapped with the aid of strong government support.

, the digital readiness of different states, and the future opportunities, which could be untapped with the aid of strong government support. Telemedicine Infrastructure Set-Up Cost Analysis

This section is useful to understand the amount of investment required for different levels of telemedicine setups. In addition, the chapter also provides ROI matrices and break-even analysis to analyze the profitability of the business.

Case Studies

This chapter assesses some of the key players based on their delivery and business models, collaborations, funding, offering, and operational & expansion strategies.

In addition, the report provides:

A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2020-2025) for different market segments

Recent developments and trends in India as well as the global market landscape

as well as the global market landscape Average consultation costs based on specialties

Factors promoting and inhibiting market growth

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Global Telemedicine Market Overview

3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Telemedicine Market3.1 Key Highlights on Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Scenario3.1.1 Evolution of Telemedicine3.1.2 Need for Telemedicine: A View of Changing Medical Practices3.1.3 Level of Adoption from a Pre-and Post COVID Perspective3.1.4 Impact on Telemedicine due to COVID Related Measures (Social Distancing and WFH)3.1.5 Competitive Landscape: Existing and New Entrant competition analysis3.1.6 Funding Scenario3.1.7 Reimbursement and Regulatory Scenario3.1.8 Impact of Telemedicine on Health Systems

4 India Telemedicine Market Overview Industry Insights4.1 India Telemedicine Market4.1.1 Market Size and Future Potential4.1.2 Key Industry Participants4.1.3 Telemedicine Consultation Volume4.1.4 Technology Landscape - India Telemedicine Market4.1.4.1 Attempts Made to Boost Telemedicine Adoption4.1.4.1.1 North-East4.1.4.1.2 Odisha4.1.4.1.3 Bihar4.1.4.1.4 Jharkhand4.2 Recent Developments4.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions4.2.2 Product Launches (New Offerings)4.2.3 Collaborations and Partnerships4.2.4 Recent Funding Rounds4.3 Government Regulations4.3.1 Infrastructure4.3.2 Communication and Network4.3.3 Data Security4.3.4 Devices4.3.5 Resources4.4 Reimbursement Scenarios4.5 Telemedicine Technology Landscape4.5.1 Key Innovation and Developments4.5.1.1 Cloud-Based Platforms4.5.1.2 The Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning4.5.1.3 E-Clinics4.5.1.4 Remote Monitoring4.5.2 Technology Providers4.5.2.1 Data Collection, Storage, and Retrieval Platforms4.5.2.2 Video Conferencing and Connected Care Platforms4.5.2.3 Smart Telemedicine Platforms (Integration)4.5.2.4 Connected Medical Devices4.6 Telemedicine Supporting Organizations and Associations in India4.6.1 Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)4.6.2 Telemedicine Society of India (TSI)4.6.3 Digital Health India Association (DHIndia)4.6.4 Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC)

5 Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Promoting Factors5.1.1 Increasing Support from the Government of India5.1.2 Implementation of Work-From-Home and Social Distancing Norms5.1.3 Increasing Internet User Base in Urban and Rural Areas5.1.4 Increasing Interest from Doctors and Hospitals5.2 Market Challenges5.2.1 Data Privacy5.2.2 Lack of Awareness Among Rural Population5.2.3 Infrastructural Challenges5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Leverage the COVID-19 Phase to Ramp-Up Telemedicine Infrastructure, Especially in States with High Growth Opportunity5.3.2 Setting-Up a Complete Integrated Solution Across India5.4 Market Trends5.4.1 Healthcare IT5.4.2 Patient Monitoring with Telepresence Robots5.4.3 Intelligent Diagnostics5.4.4 Health 4.0: Information Exchange and Collaboration

6 India Telemedicine Market by Product and Services, 2020-20256.1 Hardware6.1.1 Communication and Networking6.1.2 Medical Devices6.1.3 Other Devices (Telemedicine Cart, PAT, Kits, etc.)6.2 Software6.3 Telemedicine Consultation Services

7 India Telemedicine Market by Specialty, 2020-20257.1 Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders7.2 Oncology7.3 Psychiatry and Mental Health7.4 Radiology7.5 General Practices7.6 Gynecology7.7 Other Specialties7.8 Market Value in Different States

8 India Telemedicine Market by Region, 2020-20258.1 Urban Telemedicine Market8.1.1 Market Size and Growth Potential8.1.2 Market Split by Specialty8.1.3 Market Split, by City Type8.1.4 Tier I Cities8.1.5 Tier II Cities8.1.6 Tier III Cities8.1.7 Tier IV & V Cities8.2 Rural8.2.1 Market Size and Growth Potential8.2.2 Market Size Split by Specialty8.3 Market by States

9 India Telemedicine Market Competitive Landscape9.1 Company Distribution9.2 Market Share Analysis (Products and Consultation Services), 2018 & 20199.3 Growth Share Matrix, 2018 & 20199.3.1 Products9.3.2 Consultation Services

10 India Telemedicine Business Model Analysis10.1 Revenue Channel Analysis10.2 Value Chain Analysis10.3 Emerging Areas of Application10.3.1 Use of Telemedicine Network for Tele-Education10.3.2 School-Based Telemedicine E-Clinics10.4 Future Opportunities10.4.1 Building a Complete Digital Health Ecosystem in India for Seamless Care10.4.2 Automating Parts of the Telemedicine Process10.5 Readiness of Different States (In Terms of Digital Infrastructure)

11 Telemedicine Consultation Cost Analysis11.1 General Physician Cost11.2 Specialist Consultation

12 Telemedicine Infrastructure Set-up Cost Analysis12.1 Basic Level12.2 Mid-Level12.3 Advanced Level12.4 Return-on-Investment Analysis12.4.1 ROI Timelines12.4.1.1 Advanced Level Set-Up12.4.1.2 Mid-Level Set-Up12.4.1.3 Basic Level Set-Up12.4.2 ROI Matrices12.4.2.1 Advanced Level Set-Up12.4.2.2 Mid-level Set-Up12.4.2.3 Basic Level Set-Up

13 Case Studies (Global and India)13.1 Teladoc13.2 iCliniq13.3 TeleVital13.4 MeMD13.5 mFine

14 Company Profiles

1mg

CVS Health (vHealth by Aetna)

Dhanush Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Lybrate

M16 Labs

MediMetry

mFine

Netdox Health (Onco.com)

Netmeds

Practo

Rijuven

Tattvan E Clinics

TeleVital

Zoylo Digithealth Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmbpky

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

