India Real Money Gaming Market Report 2020-2024: India's New Playground - Market Is Estimated To Grow To Become A $3.8 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real Money Gaming: India's New Playground" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Perspective on the Indian skill based Real Money Gaming market, emerging themes and key opportunity areas for growth.Online skill-based real-money gaming (RMG) market in India is estimated to grow to become ~$3.8 Bn by 2024 on the back of growing digital infrastructure - breakneck speed of growing smartphone penetration, low cost of data and vast digital payment infrastructure allowing individuals access to instant real-time inter-bank transactions. Driven by high growth opportunity in RMG market, horizontal players have started foraying in the segment. In 2019, Paytm entered the casual gaming space with Paytm First Games. Table of Contents 1. Executive Summary 2. Online Gaming Market in India2.1. Structure of Online Gaming Market2.2. Market Size and Growth of Online Gaming Market2.3. Growth drivers of Online Gaming Market2.4. Segmentation of Online Gaming Market across2.4.1. Real Money Gaming Market2.4.2. Mobile First Casual Games2.4.3. PC & Console Market 3. Real Money Gaming Market in India3.1. Overall market size and growth of RMG Market3.2. Segmentation of RMG Market across3.2.1. Fantasy Sports3.2.2. Card based games 4. Fantasy Sports Market in India4.1. Online Real Money Fantasy Sports Market in India4.2. Overall market size and growth4.3. Key growth drivers4.4. Consumer behaviour4.5. Seasonality4.6. Market share of leading players4.7. Key Metrics of Online Fantasy Sports Market4.8. Impact of COVID on the market 5. Card based Real Money Games in India5.1. Overall market size and growth of card based RMG market5.2. Market segmentation and consumer behavior5.3. Regulatory aspects of Online Real Money Gaming Market 6. Way forward and market playbook - Fantasy sports and Casual GamingFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3bm99

