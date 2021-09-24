India Post COVID Health Tests Market Report 2021 With Pricing Analysis Of Different Tests Offered By Top 5 Players

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Post COVID Health Tests Market, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India post COVID health tests market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027

The market is expected to grow at double digit annual growth rate on the account of growing need of early and effective diagnostic process along with to identify any adverse effects of COVID infection. The widespread infection that was termed as a pandemic soon enough by World Health Organization has already claimed millions of lives worldwide.

In India alone the virus has claimed more than 423 thousand lives and the medical authorities are claiming that a third wave of infection is soon due in few months. The recovery rate from the viral infection has improved in the past months though dangers of after-effects of the infection, vaccination, and pre vaccination concerns for CRP (c-reaction protein) is actively driving the growth of the market in the subsequent five years.

Moreover, a part of population already suffering from kidney and liver disorders and related diseases are expected to go through series of health tests and get clearance from doctors and health advisors to get vaccinated, the factor is a major factor responsible for the growth of India post COVID health tests market in the upcoming five years, until FY2027.

The India post COVID health tests market is segmented by type of test, provider type, end user, regional distribution, top 3 states analysis, and competitional landscape. Based on type of test, the market is further bifurcated into COVID-19 IgG antibody test, hematology, biochemistry urea & electrolytes, liver function tests, kidney function tests, and others.

COVID-19 IgG antibody test is anticipated to register fastest growing CAGR in the upcoming five years on the account of surge in the demand for the COVID-19 IgG antibodies in the patients that have already recovered from the infection. COVID-19 Immunoglobulin G antibodies are the immunoglobulin antibody proteins that are responsible for overcoming the COVID-19 viral infection.

With the help of self-sufficient immune system of the body, these immunoglobulin antibodies are generated and help in protection against the coronavirus. In some cases, the antibodies do not develop and the patient suffering from the viral infection requires artificial transfer of the plasma that contains higher concentration of the COVID-19 IgG and thus the test is required to collect the blood plasma samples and thus aiding the growth of the market.

The companies are involving themselves into research and development for more advanced medical devices. Post COVID Health Tests are diagnostic imaging products and are in demand owing to the need of the healthcare industry. New players entering the market may form partnerships with other players or the end users of the industry for a consistent inflow of the product.

Key Target Audience:

Post COVID health tests manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

Distributors and suppliers of post COVID health tests and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums and alliances related to post COVID health tests

Market research and consulting firms

Some of the top players in the India post COVID health tests market are

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

Thyrocare Technologies Limited

Max Healthcare Institute Limited

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Private Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Quest Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017 - FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023 - FY2027

India Post COVID Health Tests Market, By Type of Test:

COVID-19 IgG Antibody Test

Hematology

Biochemistry Urea & Electrolytes

Liver Function Tests

Kidney Function Tests

Others

India Post COVID Health Tests Market, By Provider Type:

Hospitals

Diagnostic chains

Stand-alone Centre

India Post COVID Health Tests Market, By End User:

Corporate Clients

Walk-ins

Referrals

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview2. Research Methodology3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Post COVID Health Tests Market4. Executive Summary5. Voice of Customer6. India Post COVID Health Tests Market Outlook7. India Hospital Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook8. India Diagnostic Chains Market Outlook9. India Stand Alone Diagnostic Labs Market Outlook10. Market Dynamics11. Market Trends & Developments12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape13. Pricing Analysis of Different Tests Offered by Top 5 Players14. India Economic Profile15. Competitive Landscape16. Strategic Recommendations17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

