India Natural Gas Pipeline Infra Augmentation Study 2021: Complete Dossier For Business Case Assessment For The EPC Players, End Users And Building Strategic Reserves By 2025
The vast potential that gas offers in India has prompted energy companies to push plans to expand the LNG terminals capacity in India, a move that will expand the clean fuel's reach to relatively smaller pockets of demand where there are limited pipeline access. Indian companies are investing billions of dollars to build infrastructure, including pipelines and a new LNG import terminal. Companies like India Petronet, H-Energy, Swan Energy, Tata Group, Adani, IOCL etc are coming up with LNG terminal and regasification units in India.
Currently, 960 billion cubic feet per year worth projects is under construction. This shall provide a boost to the public transportation system in the tier 2 cities in vicinity of these terminals for the adoption of CNG based transport. Moreover, India is planning to build strategic reserve of natural gas to further strengthen the country's energy security and shield itself from supply disruptions and frequent price fluctuations coming from perennial political risks in the prime energy supplying countries in the Middle East and Africa.
The reserve will also help the country cope with demand spike and price rise in the event of political unrest. Thus, this report helps in providing the complete dossier for business case assessment for the EPC players, End users and building strategic reserves in India by 2025. Key Topics Covered:
- Understanding the demand-supply dynamics of natural gas in India
- Understanding the Natural Gas pipeline infrastructure in India
- Opportunity for opening up of the natural gas sector for private players in India
- Understanding the pricing mechanism of natural gas in India
- Market Overview for EPC players in Natural Gas Pipeline segment in India
- Opportunity Tracker for EPC players in Natural Gas pipeline segment in India
- Market Overview for End User consumer segment in India
- Opportunity tracker for End User Consumer segment in India
- Market overview of Strategic reserves development in India
- Track of upcoming Projects in the Natural Gas segment in India
- Key Findings / Recommendations and Conclusion

- Oil and Natural Gas Limited
- Gas Authority of India Limited
- Assam Gas Company Limited
- Oil India Limited
- GAIL Gas Limited
- Indian Oil Corporation Limited
- IndianOil-Adani Gas Private Limited
- Think Gas Investments PTE Limited
- Adani Gas Limited
- Torrent Gas Private Limited
- Gujarat Gas Limited
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
- Bharat Gas Resources Limited
- Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited
- Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited
- Indraprastha Gas Limited
- Green Gas Limited
