India Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market, By Product, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953174/?utm_source=PRN India mobility aid medical devices market is projected to grow at a steady rate of around 9% in the coming years and cross $ 200 million by FY 2026.India mobility aid medical devices market is driven by improving healthcare infrastructure in the country. Additionally, increasing requirement for safe and easy way to move and transfer patients, both in hospitals and homecare setups, is further expected to fuel the market growth through FY 2026.Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by the major players operating in the market are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the next few years. Besides, people who are recovering from any injury, surgery or any other medical condition require mobility aid medical devices for carrying on with their day-to-day activities. These devices enable patients to be more independent and mobile, which is expected to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period. India mobility aid medical devices market is segmented based on product, end user, region and company.Based on product, the market can be categorized into wheelchairs, walking aids, mobility lifts, slings, tricycles and mobility scooters. The wheelchairs segment is further categorized into manual and powered wheelchairs. The manual wheelchairs segment is expected to dominate the market owing to their low cost, ease of use and widespread adoption across hospitals, physiotherapy centers, among others. Major players operating in India mobility aid medical devices market are Stryker India Private Limited (Stryker Corporation), Forza Medi ( India) Pvt. Ltd. (Invacare Corporation), Investor AB (Permobil India), Arjo Huntleigh Healthcare India Private Ltd, Hill-Rom India Private Limited, Karma Health Care Limited, Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., OttoBock Healthcare India Private Limited (OttoBock Healthcare GmbH), Pride Mobility Products Corp., Ostrich Mobility Instruments Private Limited, among others. Key market players are undertaking growth strategies like collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and new product launches to enhance their share in India mobility aid medical devices market. Years considered for this report: Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019 Base Year: FY2020 Estimated Year: FY2021 Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026 Objective of the Study: • To analyze and estimate the market size of India mobility aid medical devices market from FY2016 to FY2019. • To estimate and forecast the market size of India mobility aid medical devices market from FY2020 to FY2026 and growth rate until FY2026. • To classify and forecast India mobility aid medical devices market based on product, end user, company and regional distribution. • To identify dominant region or segment in the India mobility aid medical devices market. • To identify drivers and challenges for India mobility aid medical devices market. • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India mobility aid medical devices market. • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India mobility aid medical devices market. • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India mobility aid medical devices market. The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of mobility aid medical device manufacturers across India. Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe. The analyst calculated the market size of India mobility aid medical devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst. Key Target Audience: • Mobility aid medical devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers • Organizations, forums and alliances related to mobility aid medical devices • Market research and consulting firms The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as mobility aid medical device manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Report Scope: In this report, India mobility aid medical devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below: • Market, By Product: o Wheelchairs - Manual - Powered o Walking Aids - Canes - Crutches - Walkers - Others o Mobility Lifts - Ceiling Lifts - Hydraulic Lifts - Others o Slings - Universal Slings - Bathing & Toileting Slings - Stand Up Slings o Tricycles - Manual - Powered o Mobility Scooters - 3-wheel - 4-wheel • Market, By End User: o Personal o Institutional • Market, By Region: o North o South o East o West Competitive Landscape Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India mobility aid medical devices market. Available Customizations: With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Company Information • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953174/?utm_source=PRN

