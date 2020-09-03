India Managed Security Services (MSS) Industry Outlook 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Managed Security Services (MSS) Industry Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Currently, most enterprises are undergoing a phase of digital transformation. Investments in emerging technologies have increased substantially, helping companies to bring in operational efficiency and address the growing customer demands. While each of these technologies has brought in a competitive edge among businesses, the concern around digital security has increased manifold.

Legacy security solutions were built on the old framework of securing just the perimeter. Enterprises could draw a line and be somewhat sure on how to protect themselves. However, with growing concepts such as cloud and enterprise mobility, the demarcation of the perimeter has faded away.Modern enterprises have not only adopted the cloud but are also considering moving critical assets on the hosted environment. This would require the use of security tools that protect data on the cloud. The managed model of security services helps enterprises get access to the latest security technologies without spending heavily on procuring capital infrastructure. While MSS has been in place for quite some time, a shift in offerings from a customer premise equipment (CPE) based to Hosted MSS is observed in India.

Research Highlights

This research service analyzes the current state of MSS in India. During the research process, the impact of COVID-19 has been factored in to estimate the market size in 2020 and thereafter. With an aim to provide the readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market (current and future), a well-tested step-by-step research methodology has been followed, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research.

The study starts with the key highlights in MSS for India in 2019. It takes a look into the trends affecting the growth of MSS in India. Given that MSS has been in India for long, the various service offerings are plotted on a maturity curve. The study provides a perspective on the existing cybersecurity regulations in India and also upcoming ones (e.g., the Personal Data Protection). The publisher has also predicted the Indian MSS market for 2020. The study also talks about the Global Cybersecurity Index and where India stands. Enterprise challenges and the shifting threat landscape have also been captured in the study.

This outlook estimates the market size of MSS in India in 2019 and forecasts it till 2024. The segment-level analysis includes security asset monitoring and management; threat research, intelligence, detection, and remediation; risk and compliance management; and advanced/emerging MSS. Additionally, the market is segmented across industry verticals and horizontals. Key market participants impacting the growth of the market are mentioned. Finally, the study provides a peek into the top security technologies, the Indian cybersecurity start-up ecosystem and growth opportunities for managed security service providers (MSSPs).

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key factors that will influence the direction of the Indian MSS Market in 2020?

What will be the market size of MSS in India by 2020?

by 2020? Which security services would grow the fastest: traditional or emerging?

How would the adoption of MSS across industry verticals and different type of companies be?

Which are the key market participants?

What opportunities can MSS providers explore in 2020?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Highlights for 2019 - MSS Market

Trends Affecting the Growth of MSS in India

Maturity of Key Managed Security Services

Cybersecurity Regulations in India Across Key Industry Verticals

Across Key Industry Verticals The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019

Top Predictions for 2020

Top Trends for 2020

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

MSS Market Definition and Segmentation

Professional Security Services (PSS) Definition and Segmentation

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. State of the Indian Cybersecurity Market

Cybersecurity Events Making Headlines in India

Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) Rank

India's Cybersecurity Posture

Cybersecurity Posture Top Security Threats That Bother Enterprises in India

The Changing Threat Landscape

Enterprise Challenges in Managing Security Operations

Why do Enterprises fail to Secure IT Infrastructure?

4. Mega Trends Affecting the Growth of Managed Security Services (MSS) in India

Government Initiatives, Policies, and Mega Tends in India

Technological Mega Trends Impacting MSS Growth

5. Indian MSS Market Outlook 2020

MSS Market Outlook 2020

Technology Trends in MSS

MSS Market Sizing and Forecast Until 2020

MSS Market Segment Growth and Forecast

Demand for MSS Market Segments

MSS Market Trends Across Industry Verticals

MSS Market Trends Across Industry Horizontals

MSS Market Trends by SOC Type

MSS Market Participants

6. Indian SAMM Market Outlook 2020 7. Indian Threat Research, Intelligence, Detection and Remediation (TRIDR) Market Outlook 2020 8. Indian Risk and Compliance Management (RCM) Market Outlook 2020 9. Advanced and Emerging MSS (AEM) Market Outlook 202010. Technological Innovations in MSS

Top Security Technologies Impacting MSS

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Automation

Security Analytics

Blockchain

11. Indian Cybersecurity Companies and the Start-up Ecosystem

Indian Cybersecurity Landscape

Key Focus Segments

Vendor and Service Provider Classification

Next-generation Enabled Security Companies

Indian Cybersecurity Companies and Start-ups - Companies Offering AI-driven Products

Indian Cybersecurity Companies and Start-ups - Companies Offering Blockchain Based Products

Indian Cybersecurity Companies and Start-ups - Companies Leveraging on Big Data and Analytics Products

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Managed Detection and Response

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud Security

Growth Opportunity 3 - Security as a Service

Growth Opportunity 4 - Invest in Newer Areas Such as Blockchain and IoT Security Along with AI, ML, Automation, and Analytics

Growth Opportunity 5 - Craft Service Offerings Targeted Toward Enterprises to Adhere to the Personal Data Protection Law

Strategic Imperatives for MSS Providers

13. Key Conclusions

