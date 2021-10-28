India Light Vehicle Leasing Market Report 2021 - The Company Car Market, Which Was Impacted By The Economic Slowdown And The COVID-19 Pandemic In 2019, Recovered Marginally In 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study sheds light on market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market as well as the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments.

It discusses the company car segment in detail and focuses on the development and the growth potential of the financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase segments.The analysis takes into account historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities. In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolios, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year (2020).

Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of challenges faced by companies in terms of their mobility needs. These include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling.Businesses are focused on their core products/services and seek to outsource support activities. Mobility is a significant department that involves a wide range of activities - from fleet purchases to remarketing.For each segment in the value chain, unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up. Leasing enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities (along with a host of other benefits). The growing demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth of the leasing market, given it a structure, and regulated the ecosystem.The evolution of any industry depends on factors such as the transformational trends linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market, and it also provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space in India.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Light Vehicle Leasing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Research Scope and Definition

4. PESTLE Analysis

5. Light Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis

Total Market and Company Car Analysis

Corporate Leasing Market

Private Leasing Market

Powertrain Segmentation in the Light Vehicle Leasing Market

Sales Channel Segmentation in the Light Vehicle Leasing Market

Brand Class Segmentation in the Light Vehicle Leasing Market

Rental Market

6. Market Competition Analysis

Market Competition - Corporate Leasing

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Awareness and Affordable Pricing for Private Leasing

Growth Opportunity 2: xEV Leasing in B2B for Faster EV Adoption

Growth Opportunity 3: Digitalization for the Post-pandemic Era

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fiu5u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-light-vehicle-leasing-market-report-2021---the-company-car-market-which-was-impacted-by-the-economic-slowdown-and-the-covid-19-pandemic-in-2019-recovered-marginally-in-2020-301410933.html

SOURCE Research and Markets