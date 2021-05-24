India Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2021 With Market Share Of The Top 80 Players

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Kitchen Furniture Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The report offers a comprehensive picture of the kitchen furniture industry in India, providing historical trends and forecasts in kitchen furniture production and consumption, imports and exports.

Kitchen furniture sales by price ranges, product trends and supply structure, distribution system and main players are also considered as well as the value and weight of the built-in appliances on kitchen furniture supply.

The report provides a breakdown of kitchen furniture supply by cabinet door material (wood, veneer, laminated, slabs, thermoplastics, lacquered, plywood, melamine, steel, glass), by cabinet door colour (white, bright, neutral), by cabinet door lacquering (high gloss, opaque) and by worktop material (solid surface, stone, quartz, slabs, laminated, steel, wood, glass). Short profiles of the main local manufacturers of technical furniture fittings (Drawers, hinges, metalware) are also included.

A breakdown of Indian kitchen furniture exports and imports is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

The analysis of distribution system for kitchen furniture in India covers the following channels: direct sales/contract, kitchen specialists, furniture stores/chains, online sales. A list of leading furniture importers, architects and interior designers relevant for the kitchen furniture market is also provided by city, as well as the geographical breakdown of kitchen furniture sales in India for the main local companies.

The competitive system analyses the presence of the major kitchen furniture manufacturers in India, including short company profiles, sales data and market shares by price range, for a sample of 80 companies.

A focus on selected smart and fast Indian cities towards 2020 is also included.

Key Topics Covered:

Research tools and methodology

Activity trend and forecasts

The kitchen furniture sector in India , activity trend 2014-2020 and forecasts 2021-2023

, activity trend 2014-2020 and forecasts 2021-2023 The kitchen furniture market in India by price range, 2020. % share, values, volumes and average price

International trade

Exports and Imports of kitchen furniture by the main countries of destination/origin, 2015-2020

Product trends and structure of the offer

Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by kind of doors and by kind of look

Kitchen furniture breakdown by kind of worktop

Drawers, hinges, metalware: Consumption of technical fittings breakdown by product type

Competition

Top 60 Indian players and their presence on the Country

Kitchen furniture sales in India , 2020. Market shares for the top 80 players

, 2020. Market shares for the top 80 players Top players in the upper end segment; Top players in the mid end segment; Top players in the mass market

Distribution

Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by distribution channel

Number of outlets and sales per outlet for a sample of Indian kitchen furniture players

List of builders relevant for the kitchen furniture market

Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by Geographic Area

Number of appliances and worktops per 100 kitchens sold in a sample of companies

Leading furniture importers, architects and interior designers by city

Macroeconomic and growth drivers

Focus on selected smart and fast Indian cities towards 2020

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7u7vcm

