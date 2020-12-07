India Immunity Boosting Packaged Products Markets Report 2020: Market Is Projected To Reach $347 Million By 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Immunity Boosting Packaged Products Market, by Product Category (Supplements, Beverages, Food and Others), by Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Others), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Immunity Boosting Packaged Products Market is projected to reach $ 347 million by FY 2026 owing to increasing consciousness and focus among Indian consumers towards preventive health. Further, rising per capita income and expanding middle-class and urban population are some of the key factors fueling the growth of immunity boosting packaged products market. Increasingly busy lifestyle is resulting in a lack of nutrition and fitness among people, which is creating a huge demand for immunity boosting packaged products across the country.The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created a growing need for products which boost the body's immune system. Apart from that, rising prevalence of various chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer are also driving the growth of immunity boosting packaged products market in the country. The soaring healthcare costs and rising consumer focus on preventive healthcare are expected to further augment the market growth in the coming years.The Indian Immunity Boosting Packaged Products Market is categorized based on product category, distribution channel and region. Based on the product category, the market is split into supplements, beverages, food, and others. The food segment is further divided into instant food, seeds, and others. The beverages segment is categorized into juice, tea, coffee, probiotic shots and others and the supplements segment is divided into mixes, capsules, and powder. In India, the supplements segment held the largest market share in FY 2020 owing to easy product availability of trusted manufactures and proven health claims. However, the food segment is also expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to focus on preventive healthcare in the country and broad range of products offered by the manufactures.Based on the distribution channel, the Indian Immunity Boosting Packaged Products Market is segmented into convenience stores, specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, medical stores and online. The convenience stores segment dominated the Indian market in FY2020 and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. However, the online segment exhibited significant growth in FY2020, especially during the spread of COVID-19.Major players operating in the immunity boosting packaged products market include The Himalaya Drug Company, Dabur India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved, Organic India Private Limited, Amway India Enterprise Private Limited and Herbalife India Private Limited, Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd, Kerala Ayurveda Ltd, Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, TBOF Foods Ltd, and Del Monte India, among others. Companies are focused on launching new products carrying all the essential nutrients as well as on strengthening distribution network to increase their market share in the country's immunity boosting products market. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022- FY2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Immunity Boosting Packaged Products Market 4. Executive Summary 5. India Immunity Boosting Packaged Products Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1. By Value5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1. By Product Category (Supplements, Beverages, Food and Others)5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Medical Stores), Online)5.2.3. By Region (North, East, South, West)5.2.4. By Company (FY2020)5.3. Market Attractiveness Index 6. India Immunity Boosting Supplements Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Product Type (Mixes, Capsules, Powder)6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Medical Stores), Online) 7. India Immunity Boosting Packaged Beverages Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Product Type (Juice, Tea, Coffee, Probiotic Shots and Others (Syrup, etc.,))7.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Medical Stores), Online) 8. India Immunity Boosting Packaged Foods Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Product Type (Instant Food, Seeds, and Others (Gummies etc.))8.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Medical Stores), Online) 9. India Immunity Boosting Others Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Medical Stores), Online) 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Challenges 11. Market Trends & Developments 12. Pricing Analysis 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)13.1.1. Dabur India Limited13.1.2. Patanjali Ayurved13.1.3. The Himalaya Drug Company13.1.4. Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.13.1.5. Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd13.1.6. Organic India Pvt. Ltd13.1.7. Kerala Ayurveda Ltd13.1.8. Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited13.1.9. TBOF Foods Ltd. 13.1.10. Del Monte India 14. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1erpz0

