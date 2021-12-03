India Hydrogen Market Report 2021: Implementation Roadmap For Technologies For Transforming India Into A Green Hydrogen Global Hub & Exporter
For India to be a flourishing market for hydrogen the prelude is set and rolling, however the pathways will not be an easy grind.
While intent of many big conglomerates and even international players to invest big in H2 market of India is seen a major driver, it doesn't come with cost competitiveness' guarantee which indeed shall be holding the key to unlock efficient distribution & transmission of H2 for end use application. Players involved in infrastructure creation for transmission of other forms of energy including electricity and gas must be coherent with idea of distribution of hydrogen for long term as it would be around one-eighth time cheaper while transmitting 10 times the energy content.
In the short- to medium-term, the most competitive setup for large-scale clean hydrogen applications involves co-locating hydrogen production on- or near-site.
The industry can then use this scaled production to supply the fuel to other hydrogen users in the vicinity, such as refuelling stations for trucks and trains, and smaller industrial users. Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Assessing Business Case of Hydrogen in India
- Understanding current hydrogen market size in India
- Understanding upstream environment for hydrogen - Steps required to realize private sector investments in India
- Hydrogen market location fitment analysis in India
- Evaluating cost competitiveness of hydrogen production in India
- Analysing shipping costs of hydrogen in & from India: Global hub & exporter (net) scenario
- List of clearances & respective timelines for development of hydrogen project in India
- Regulations & policy framework examination for hydrogen scale-up in India
- Risks & challenges for hydrogen market development in India under:(a). Short Term; (b). Medium Term & (c). Long Term
- Pricing of hydrogen in India - Scenario based estimation using "Data to Information" (D2I) Model
- Scaling up of hydrogen market in India - Key indices identification
- Identification of key demand clusters of hydrogen in India
- India as a global hub of hydrogen & exporter - Capability examination & likely demand pockets globally for Green Hydrogen as per existing potential & high growth pockets
- Customer analysis for hydrogen market in India
- Hydrogen market - Product strategy for India & exports
- Hydrogen market - sales strategy for India & exports
- Go-to-market (GTM) strategy for market participants in India
- Hydrogen market competition analysis in India
- Benchmarking of hydrogen companies in India
- Hydrogen market Trends & Outlook for India - 2030
- Conclusion/Report Findings
Companies Mentioned
- Ballard Power System
- Air Liquide
- Air Products
- Thyssenkrupp
- KBR/ Johnson Matthey
- Cummins
- Fuel Cell Energy
- Plug Power
- Bloom Energy
- Linde
- INOX Air
- DCW Limited
- TATA Chemicals
- Bhoruka Gas
- Air Water
- Grasim Industries
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Adani Enterprises
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
- GAIL ( India) Limited
