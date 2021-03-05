India Home Appliances Markets 2020-2025 - Opportunities In Strategic Partnerships Between Participants For Smart Home Appliances

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Technology is Shaping the Future of Home Appliances in India, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Technology is Shaping the Future of Home Appliances in India, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service on smart home appliances in India offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by product categories (smart television, smart air conditioner, smart refrigerator, smart washing machine, smart air purifier, smart water purifier, and smart water heater). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects for the coming years. It also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market.

Smart appliances are appliances connected to the Internet or to the Bluetooth and are controlled or monitored through remote commands using a smartphone, tablet, or any other device. With more than 500 million smartphone users in India, mobile connectivity and availability of easy-to-install applications are drivers for the growth of smart appliances. IoT being a game-changer, has a growing penetration in home appliances. Prices of smart home appliances are on the higher end; demand is driven by high net worth individuals, the affluent, and the millennials.

The research includes market data from FY2020 to FY2025 which gives the future outlook for the smart home appliances market in India and makes the study an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, analysts, and others looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.

An increasing number of globetrotting high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and their growing demand for convenience and ease are spurring the demand for smart home appliances, increase in the dependence on mobile applications, and acceptance of new technologies in the market, together contributing to the growing demand for smart home appliances in India.

Digitalization is a demand catalyst for products with connectivity. The Digital India campaign launched by the government aims to make India digitally empowered by increasing Internet connectivity and speed. High-speed Internet encourages the purchase of products with connectivity, as it allays the fear of loss of control or other safety fears. Similarly, automation technologies are increasingly impacting homes. The increase in adoption of smart services will provide growth opportunities for the home automation market.

The cumulative market revenue for smart home appliances market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from FY2020 to FY2025. Catering to the needs of commercial end users and forging strategic partnerships with premium real estate developers are major growth opportunities for companies in the market. eCommerce sales have boosted the consumer electronics market to a large extent.

RESEARCH SCOPE

Geographic Coverage: India

Market Type: Smart Home Appliances

Study Period: FY2020-FY2025

Base Year: FY2020

Forecast Period: FY2021-FY2025

Geographic Scope: North, South, East and West

Products Covered: Smart Television, Smart Air Conditioner, Smart Refrigerator, Smart Washing Machine, Smart Water Purifier, Smart Water Heater, and Smart Air Purifier

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

How is the market for smart home appliances expected to grow in the future and at what rate?

What are the various types of smart home appliances? What are the industry and competitive structures like?

Which product types have potential as targets that could bring sustainable growth?

What are the various channel routes operational in this market?

What are the key market trends and technology trends?

What are the growth opportunities for companies?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperative on the Smart Home Appliances Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Executive Summary, Smart Home Appliances Market

Key Findings, Smart Home Appliances Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Home Appliances Market

Smart Home Appliances Market Scope of Analysis

Smart Home Appliances Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for Smart Home Appliances Market

Key Growth Metrics for Smart Home Appliances Market

Distribution Channels for Smart Home Appliances Market

Growth Drivers for Smart Home Appliances Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Smart Home Appliances Market

Growth Restraints for Smart Home Appliances Market

Growth Restraints Analysis for Smart Home Appliances Market

Forecast Assumptions, Smart Home Appliances Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Home Appliances Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion, Smart Home Appliances Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Smart Home Appliances Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion, Smart Home Appliances Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Smart Home Appliances Market

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion, Smart Home Appliances Market

Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel, Smart Home Appliances Market

Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel Discussion, Smart Home Appliances Market

Pricing Trends Discussion, Smart Home Appliances Market

Competitive Environment, Smart Home Appliances Market

Market Share by Product, Smart Home Appliances Market

Market Share, Smart Home Appliances Market

Market Share Analysis, Smart Home Appliances Market

Product Presence of Top Competitors, Smart Home Appliances Market

SWOT Analysis of Top Competitors, Smart Home Appliances Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Television

Key Growth Metrics, Smart Television

Key Findings, Smart Television

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Television

Market Share Discussion, Smart Television

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Air Conditioner

Key Growth Metrics, Smart Air Conditioner

Key Findings, Smart Air Conditioner

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Air Conditioner

Market Share Discussion, Smart Air Conditioner

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Refrigerator

Key Growth Metrics, Smart Refrigerator

Key Findings, Smart Refrigerator

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Refrigerator

Market Share Discussion, Smart Refrigerator

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Washing Machine

Key Growth Metrics, Smart Washing Machine

Key Findings, Smart Washing Machine

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Washing Machine

Market Share Discussion, Smart Washing Machine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Water Purifier

Key Growth Metrics, Smart Water Purifier

Key Findings, Smart Water Purifier

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Water Purifier

Market Share Discussion, Smart Water Purifier

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Water Heater

Key Growth Metrics, Smart Water Heater

Key Findings, Smart Water Heater

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Water Heater

Market Share Discussion, Smart Water Heater

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Air Purifier

Key Growth Metrics, Smart Air Purifier

Key Findings, Smart Air Purifier

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Air Purifier

Market Share Discussion, Smart Air Purifier

Mega Trends, Smart Home Appliances Market

Mega Trend Impact on the Smart Home Appliances Market

Mega Trend Discussion

Growth Opportunity Universe, Smart Home Appliances Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Strategic Partnerships between Participants for Smart Home Appliances, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Seamless Interoperability of Devices for Smart Home Appliances, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Mining Customer Insights for Smart Home Appliances, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4 - Exploring Omnichannel Strategy for Smart Home Appliances, 2020

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth, Smart Home Appliances Market

Appendix - List Of Companies In Smart Home Appliances Market In India

List of Players Present in Smart Home Appliances Market

Next Steps

