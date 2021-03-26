India Fibre Cement Boards And Sheets Market Report 2021: High Monetary Development And Expanding Government Investments In Infrastructure Development

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market, By Raw Material (Asbestos and Non Asbestos), By End-Use (Residential and Non-Residential), By Application (Siding, Roofing, Cladding, Molding & Trimming & Others), By Company and By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2016-FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market is assessed to arrive at USD760 million by FY2026, developing at a CAGR of more than 3%, in value terms attributable to the expanding development in arising economy of India, combined with the expanding inclination of fibre cement over its alternatives because of its adaptable properties.

The roofing segment is foreseen to hold the largest market share by FY2026, because of the far-reaching utilization of fibre cement in residential as well as non-residential applications. The fibre cement boards and sheets are in high demand in urban as well rural cities. Fibre cement is projected to lead the market in the from FY2021 to FY2026F because of high monetary development and expanding government investments in infrastructure development.Fibre concrete sheets have been in use for over eighty years as a result of their weather resistance. The Indian roofing industry has gone through a change in perspective because of the growth in industrial applications. This encouraged a higher interest for various types of sheets (domestic, commercial, and industrial).

In rural buildings, corrugated roofing sheets possess repetitive folds on their surface as this unique shape offers enduring utility and strength. Their corrugated design with ridges and grooves makes asbestos sheets stronger and their wavy structure increases strength covering small surface areas.The Indian Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market is segmented based on material, application, end-use, region, and company. Based on end-use the market can be segmented into moulding and trim, siding, roofing, and others. Out of which, the roofing segment is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue generated, which can be attributed to the increasing government investments in construction and infrastructure. In addition to this, designer fibre cement boards and panels are of huge application in home decor, which is widely used in urban cities and is further expected to augment the growth of the segment over the coming years.Major players operating in the Indian Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market include Hyderabad Ind Ltd. (HIL), Visaka Industries Ltd. (VIL), Everest Industries Ltd., Ramco industries, Sahyadri Industries Utkal Asbestos, UP ASBESTOS LTD. (UPAL), NCL Industries, Mahaphant Fibre cement Pvt. Ltd., A Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd and others.

Key Target Audience:

Fibre cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to fibre cement boards and sheets

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market 5. Voice of Customer 6. India Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Raw Material (Asbestos and Non-Asbestos)6.2.2. By Application (Siding, Roofing, Cladding, Molding & Trimming & Others)6.2.3. By End use (Residential and Non-residential)6.2.4. By Company6.2.5. By Region (North, West, South, East)6.3. Market Attractiveness Index 7. North India Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Raw Material (Asbestos and Non-Asbestos)7.2.2. By Application (Siding, Roofing, Cladding, Molding & Trimming & Others)7.2.3. By End use (Residential and Non-residential) 8. West India Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market Outlook 9. South India Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market Outlook 10. East India Fibre Cement Boards and Sheets Market Outlook 11. Pricing Analysis 12. Value Chain Analysis 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Drivers13.2. Challenges 14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 16. India Economic Profile 17. Competitive Landscape17.1. Competition Outlook17.2. Company Profiles17.2.1. Hyderabad Ind Ltd. (HIL).17.2.2. Visaka Industries Ltd. (VIL)17.2.3. Everest Industries Ltd.17.2.4. Ramco industries17.2.5. Sahyadri Industries17.2.6. Utkal Asbestos17.2.7. UP Asbestos Ltd. (UPAL).17.2.8. NCL Industries.17.2.9. Mahaphant Fibre cement Pvt. Ltd. 17.2.10. A Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. 18. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enkx2l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-fibre-cement-boards-and-sheets-market-report-2021-high-monetary-development-and-expanding-government-investments-in-infrastructure-development-301256843.html

SOURCE Research and Markets