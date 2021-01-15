India Electric Two-wheeler Market Report 2020-2025 With Profiles Of Leading Players - Okinawa, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Ampere Vehicles & Revolt Motors
The two-wheeler industry in India is arguably the biggest two-wheeler market in the world and has been undergoing significant changes in the last 5 to 6 years as a result of multiple factors. These include government regulations, OEM innovation and development, customer demographics changes, and the overall economic health of the country. For example, one major change that has occurred in the recent past has been the government's mandate to OEMs to reduce the levels of pollution from two-wheelers by transitioning the industry from the Bharat stage IV emission standard to the Bharat stage VI. OEMs were given a period of three years to change over their products and sell their inventories before the deadline that passed this year at the end of March. However, the most anticipated change that is expected in the industry amongst all stakeholders and customers alike is the evolution of vehicles from petrol power to completely electric powertrains.
Over the last few years, both the central and state governments in India have provided various guidelines and incentives to OEMs and end customers to boost the sales of electric vehicles in the country. These initiatives and reforms have given birth to new companies in the market that have managed to design, manufacture, and sell in the country and also distributors of imported products, mostly from China. However, the anticipated growth has not come to fruition due to several factors including the high cost of vehicles (owing to the expensive batteries), poor charging infrastructure, lack of service centers, and overall lack of knowledge about the product. Therefore in order to further boost the growth of the electric two-wheeler industry, more measures are required especially from the government side.
Key Features
- Key growth metrics of the industry in terms of revenue and unit sales
- Growth drivers and restraints
- Key findings from a holistic point of view in the industry
- Current market trends in terms of technology and competition
- Key government regulations defining the industry
- Current and expected electric charging infrastructure
- Electric vehicle and supplier production snapshot in the country
- Comparative cost analysis between a current electric and petrol-powered vehicle for the end customer
- Electric two-wheeler market snapshot in terms of competitors, products, sales, and market share, especially for low and high-speed electric vehicles
- Brand profiles of key low and high-speed electric scooter companies
- Expected retail strategies for key electric two-wheeler brands
- Future battery subscription plans to enable cheaper transportation solutions
- Mobility services and plans that offer electric mobility
- Market growth strategies in terms of OEMs and government mandates
- Future expected growth strategies
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Electric Two-wheeler (2W) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Key Insights into the India Electric 2W Market
- Electric 2W Market Overview in India
- 2W Market and OEM Segmentation
- The Need for Electric 2Ws
- Key Findings
- Overall Market Development
- Key Growth Metrics
- Electric 2Ws Market - Growth Drivers
- Electric 2Ws Market - Growth Restraints
- Current Market Trends
- Key Government Regulations
- Snapshot of Key State Government Regulations
- Policy Roadmap for EVs in India
- Electric 2W Charging Infrastructure
- Electric 2W Production Snapshot
- Electric 2W Key Component Production Snapshot
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Overall 2W Market Snapshot 2019
- Electric 2W Sales Market Overview
- Electric 2W Market Segmentation
- Snapshot of Electric Two-wheeler Models
- Electric 2W Sales - High Speed e-Scooters in India
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Key Brand Profiles - Okinawa
- Key Brand Profiles - Hero Electric
- Key Brand Profiles - Ather Energy
- Key Brand Profiles - Ampere Vehicles
- Key Brand Profiles - Revolt Motors
- Key Brand Profiles - Low-speed e-Scooters in India
- Key Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Expansions
- Electric 2W Retail Strategies
- Fintech Startups Driving EV Sales
- Battery Subscription Plans
- Mobility Service Plans
- Future Expectations
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Key Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Government Initiatives for Electric 2W Market Boost, 2019
- Growth Opportunity 2: Localization of Manufacturing (EVs as well as Components), 2019
- Growth Opportunity 3: Development of the Charging Infrastructure, 2019
