India Electric Power Steering Market To 2025: Analysis & Breakdown By Steering Type, Component, Vehicle And Mechanism

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Electric Power Steering Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Electric Power Steering Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five yearsThe major factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing vehicle production, growing vehicle sales and stringent government regulations in the country. Furthermore, measures taken by the automakers to reduce the weight and complexity, is positively influencing the electric power steering market of India.The Indian Electric Power Steering Market is further segmented based on steering type, component type, vehicle type and mechanism type. Based on type, the market is segmented into C-EPS, P-EPS and R-EPS. Rack EPS is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the market due to increasing installation rate of electric power steering in commercial vehicles since R-EPS is mostly used in heavy commercial vehicles. Moreover, vehicle emission regulations in India will further drive the market growth in the country. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Competitive LandscapeCompanies operating in the market are using inorganic strategies such as partnership, mergers & collaboration to increase their share in the market.Company Profiles

Denso Corporation

Mando Corporation

Robert Bosch GMBH

Showa Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

NSK Ltd

Mitsubishi Corporation

Sona Koyo Steering System

Nexteer

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Electric Power Steering Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Product Awareness5.2. Product Pricing5.3. Product Quality5.4. Challenges & Unmet Needs 6. India Electric Power Steering Market Overview 7. India Electric Power Steering Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value & Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Type (C-EPS, P-EPS and R-EPS)7.2.2. By Component (Steering Column, Steering Wheel, Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor and Bearings)7.2.3. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles and Off-the-Road Vehicles)7.2.4. By Mechanism (Collapsible EPS and Rigid EPS)7.2.5. By Company7.2.6. By Region7.3. Market Attractiveness Index 8. India Passenger Cars Electric Power Steering Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value & Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Type8.2.2. By Component 9. India Light Commercial Vehicle Electric Power Steering Market Outlook 10. India Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Electric Power Steering Market Outlook 11. India OTR Electric Power Steering Market Outlook 12. Supply Chain Analysis 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Drivers13.2. Challenges 14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 16. India Economic Profile 17. Competitive Landscape17.1. Denso Corporation17.2. Mando Corporation17.3. Robert Bosch GMBH17.4. Showa Corporation17.5. JTEKT Corporation17.6. Hyundai Mobis17.7. NSK Ltd17.8. Mitsubishi Corporation17.9. Sona Koyo Steering System17.10. Nexteer 18. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/547eri

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-electric-power-steering-market-to-2025-analysis--breakdown-by-steering-type-component-vehicle-and-mechanism-301173540.html

SOURCE Research and Markets