India E Pharmacy Market Opportunity Outlook Report 2020-2025 Featuring Apollo, Buydrug, Care On Go, Healthkart, Medidart, Medplusmart, MedsonWay, Metapharmacy, MyraMed, NetMeds, PharmEasy, MChemist

This report on India E-Pharmacy Market' provides a comprehensive insight into the current market trends related to online pharmacy in India. Report offers an in-depth analysis of the various factors responsible for the development and exponential growth of the Indian E pharmacy market.

The report also provides the latest trends and updated details regarding the legal framework and requisite cost analysis for starting an online pharmacy business in India. The retail consumer behavior study included in the report helps to identify the target end consumer purchasing and spending patterns which enables the online pharmacies to align their core business strategies according to actual ground realities in the online pharmacy market.

Indian e-pharmacy market is representing the trends that is expected to deliver a transition in the mindset of the local population about the perspective of online availability of the drugs. From the past few years, the Indian e-pharmacy market players are inclining towards adopting ideas from the international e-pharmacy market in order to commence their channel through various challenges found during the trial such as building a strong block among the users regarding the benefits. The availability of a huge number of drugs for different indications has propelled the Indian drug makers and outsiders to avail novel opportunities for growth and use Indian online retail pharmacy for marking their success road towards the e-pharma segment.Indian e-pharmacy services which is apparently at its nascent stage of development is becoming firm and popular among the users as the end-to-end healthcare services provided by it have helped the patients to connect to the doctors who are not available near their location or for the patients for whom travelling is restricted. Despite the arrival of India e-pharmacy in the country has only taken place a few years ago but the penetration of the service in the market is increasing the overall popularity of the online services over offline services among the consumers. The upcoming dominant sector of pharmaceutical sales in India through several government initiatives is already paving in several different ways to experience substantial growth. Today, in spite of being an attractive investment bet and slowly gaining acceptance, e-pharmacies still seek a level playing field. The government seems to support the idea of e pharmacy in India as is putting in efforts to make it a properly regulated market. A draft has already been released by the government for e pharmacy in India, which is bound to boost the growth of e pharmacy market. Analysis of few existing online e pharmacies in India indicates that this novel segment is here to stay, provided that the players are able to meet the expectation of their consumers (Patients) and win their trust in every aspect. E-pharmacies are adopting key marketing strategies used by e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon to ensure progressive growth in the future.E - pharmacies are bound to play a key role for the majority of these patients in the future who would present a high demand for easy accessibility of their therapeutics without going to the doctor each time they need a refill for their medications. Experts indicate that the number is bound to show a multifold increase in coming years due to degrading environmental conditions and unhealthy lifestyle and diet of Indians. With the increase in digital literacy in India, it is evident that opportunities in the e-commerce industry are at its peak. Moreover, tie up of brick and mortar retails with online platforms could assist in the mutual growth of both online and retail pharmacies, thus giving a much needed progress to the healthcare sector of India.The report concludes with challenges that the Indian online pharmacy market currently faces and changes that could be made to ensure maximum profitability in this highly lucrative segment.

"India E Pharmacy Market Opportunity Outlook 2025" Report Highlights:

India E Pharmacy Market Opportunity: > US$ 4 Billion by 2025

by 2025 India E Pharmacy End Consumer Behavior Survey 2020

Mergers & Acquisitions in India E Pharmacy Market

E Pharmacy Market Types of E Pharmacy Business Models

India E Pharmacy Supply Chain Overview

E Pharmacy Technical Requirements & Cost Analysis

Competitive Analysis of the Indian E Pharmacy Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. E-Commerce & the Emergence of E Pharmacy in India1.1 Overview of Internet Usage & E-Commerce in India1.2 E Pharmacy - A Burgeoning Market 2. Vital Aspects of the Indian E Pharmacy Industry2.1 Objectives of the Indian E Pharmacy Market2.2 Benefits of E Pharmacies to the Indian Healthcare Sector2.3 Benefits of E Pharmacies to Consumers (Patients)2.4 Benefits of E Pharmacy to Vendors 3. Telemedicine & E Pharmacy: A Boon for Rural Healthcare in India3.1 Overview of Telemedicine in India3.2 Role & Importance of E Pharmacy in Telemedicine 4. Opportunities in the Indian E Pharmacy Market4.1 Employment Opportunities4.2 Patient's Accessibility to Therapeutics4.3 Rise in Demand for Rare Therapeutics in both Urban & Rural Areas of India4.4 Opportunity to Improve the Overall Healthcare Quality in India4.5 E-Healthcare & Digital India Initiatives by Government4.6 Internet Proliferation to Boost Online E-Pharmacy 5. Current Scenario of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market & the Role of E Pharmacy5.1 Market Size of the Indian Pharmaceutical Sector5.1.1 Increasing Burden of Non-Communicable Disease in India5.1.2 Economic Impact of Disease in India & Current Challenges5.2 Role of E Pharmacy in Providing Solution to Challenges Faced By Retail Pharmacy 6. Market Trends Supporting the Growth of E Pharmacy in India6.1 Rural & Urban Internet Users Growth6.2 Rising Awareness among Indian Population Regarding Online Shopping 7. Types of E Pharmacy Business Models7.1 Inventory/Warehouse Based Model7.2 Market Place Based Model 8. E Pharmacy Supply Chain Overview8.1 Getting Products (Pharmaceuticals) From Manufacturers to Warehouse & Warehouse Management8.2 Dispensing, Packaging & Labeling of Pharmaceutical Product8.3 Logistics & Delivery to End Destination8.3.1 Outsourced Logistics8.3.2 In House Logistic Operation8.3.3 Brick & Mortar Online Retail8.4 Delivery to Customers, Feedback & Customer Service 9. Starting an Online Pharmacy Store in India - Requirements & Cost Analysis9.1 Technical Requirements9.1.1 Consumer Interface & E Pharmacy Website9.1.2 E- Pharmacy Mobile Application9.2 Staff Requirement (for a single Warehouse)9.3 Other Key Requirements 10. Categories of Funding in E-Pharmacy10.1 Series Funding10.2 Crowd Funding & Loans10.3 Venture Capitals & Angel Investors 11. Market Analysis of Key Indian E - Pharmacies11.1 Funding & Investment size11.2 Revenue Analysis 12. Laws Related to Online E-Pharmacy Business12.1 Laws Related to Shipment of Drugs across Indian States12.2 Export Regulation of Drugs/Therapeutics to International Markets12.3 Laws Related to Approval of E- Pharmacy Industry 13. Consumer Behavior Analysis & E Pharmacy Market Potential 14. India - Emerging Segments of E-Pharmacy14.1 Nutraceuticals Market14.1.1 Overview14.1.2 Opportunities for E-Pharmacies in Nutraceutical Segment14.2 Cosmetic Market14.3 Medical Device Market 15. India - Acquisitions in E Pharmacy Market15.1 Medlife Acquisitions15.1.1 Medlife Acquires Medlabz15.1.2 Medlife Acquisition of Myra Medicines15.1.3 Medlife Acquires EClinics 24/715.2 Netmeds Acquisitions15.2.1 Netmeds Acquires Pluss App15.2.2 Acquisition of JustDoc15.2.3 Acquisition of KiVihealth15.2.4 Reliance Stake in Netmeds15.3 Other Acquisitions15.3.1 Amazon Acquires PillPack15.3.2 1mg Acquires Dawailelo 16. India - E Pharmacy Market Drivers 17. Challenges for Indian E Pharmacy Market 18. Future Forecast of E Pharmacy in India 19. Competitive Analysis of the Indian E Pharmacy Market

1mg

Apollo Pharmacy

Buydrug.in

Care On Go

Healthkart

Medidart.com

Medplusmart

MedsonWay

Metapharmacy.in

MyraMed

NetMeds

PharmEasy

mChemist

