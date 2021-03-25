India Disposable Syringes Market Report 2021-2026: COVID-19 Are Creating A High Demand For Disposable Syringes

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Disposable Syringes Market, By Type, Pre-filled Syringes, Safety Syringes, By Application, By End User, By Material, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Disposable Syringes Market, By Type, Pre-filled Syringes, Safety Syringes, By Application, By End User, By Material, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Disposable Syringes Market was valued at USD888.40 million in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% in value terms to reach USD1,828.20 million by FY2026.

The Indian Disposable Syringes Market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases that require treatment using disposable syringes and increasing demand for vaccines around the world. Increasing cases of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, are also creating a high demand for disposable syringes.

In addition to this, various government organizations are providing funding to companies for manufacturing disposable syringes that can be used for the treatment of coronavirus patients. This is anticipated to drive the market growth significantly in the coming years. Moreover, increasing cases of needlestick injuries and growing demand for injectable drugs due to the lack of bioavailability in conventional drug delivery methods are some other key factors fueling the growth of the Indian Disposable Syringes Market.The Indian Disposable Syringes Market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, material, and region. Based on application, the market can be segmented into general surgery, therapeutic, diagnostic, respiratory, orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental and others.

Among them, the therapeutic segment is expected to undergo the fastest growth owing to the introduction of new injectable drugs and spikes in the prevalence of various chronic disorders that require the administering of therapeutic agents with the help of disposable syringes.Regionally, North India is expected to dominate the Indian Disposable Syringes Market during the forecast period owing to the easy availability of disposable syringes and high expenditure on healthcare in the region.Key market players are undergoing collaborations, new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions as their growth strategies.

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers, Distributors, and End-users

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Disposable Syringes

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Disposable Syringes Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights 6. India Disposable Syringes Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Type (Conventional Syringes, Pre-filled Syringes, Safety Syringes)6.2.2. By Material (Glass, Polymer)6.2.3. By Application (General Surgery, Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Respiratory, Orthopaedics, Cardiovascular, Dental, Others)6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Industry, Vaccination, Veterinary Purposes, Others)6.2.5. By Region (North, South, East, West)6.2.6. By Company6.3. Product Market Map 7. India Conventional Syringes Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Type (Luer Lock Syringes, Normal Slip Tip Syringes, Catheter Tip Syringes, Eccentric Tip Syringes)7.2.2. By Material7.2.3. By Application7.2.4. By End User 8. India Pre-filled Syringes Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Type (Needle-free pre-filled Syringes, Needled pre-filled Syringes)8.2.2. By Material8.2.3. By Application8.2.4. By End User 9. India Safety Syringes Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Type (Retractable Safety Syringes, Non-Retractable Safety Syringes)9.2.2. By Material9.2.3. By Application9.2.4. By End User 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers/Opportunities10.2. Challenges/Restraints 11. Market Trends & Developments 12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 13. India Economic Profile 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Company Profiles14.1.1. Becton Dickinson Pvt Limited14.1.2. B.Braun Medical India Pvt. Ltd.14.1.3. Terumo India Pvt Limited14.1.4. Teleflex Medical Pvt Limited14.1.5. Nipro India Corporation Pvt. Ltd.14.1.6. Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd.14.1.7. Cardinal Health India Pvt. Ltd.14.1.8. Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.14.1.9. Baxter Pharmaceuticals India Pvt Limited (BPIPL) 14.1.10. Albert David Ltd. 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggc6cd

