India Baby Mobility Market Outlook 2020-2025: Strollers, Prams, Walker, Car Seats, Carrycot, Carriers - Continuous Innovations With An Array Of Products

The report gives the complete insight of the performance of baby mobility equipment in the Indian marketChanging lifestyles of people, increased awareness about baby gear products, easy availability and enhancing per capita income have aided the growth in sales of baby mobility equipment in India. All these make parents buy baby gear products irrespective of their prices. This has led India's baby mobility equipment's demand to have surged in the last couple of years. The choice of consumers has shifted more to the products by organized players with the thinking of purchasing quality products for their babies this has given a boost in the market. This industry has undergone massive change after the entry of new international players. This report provides an all-round analysis of various segments of the market along with its analyzed historical and forecasted value and the presence of top profiled companies.Baby mobility equipment is segmented into Strollers, Prams, Walker, Car seats, Carrycot, Carriers which are used to carry babies from one place to another without any worry of weight. In the last couple of years, the market has grown drastically with the advancement of innovative products in the market. The market has observed a growth of around 22% CAGR in terms of volume in the last couple of year this is due to the increasing awareness among the parents and the thinking of providing their infants with better facility and comfort. The market is mainly import driven (especially prams/strollers and Car seats) where people import the products and sell by the names of their respective brands/labels or by franchises. From the overall market, it was seen until now that major chunk has been occupied by the walker which is slowly and gradually being occupied by the products like the stroller, car seats, etc. Currently, the adaption of the walker has been the highest nearly occupying half of the market share in terms of the volume. Whereas the new products like car seat showed the fastest volume growth and with increasing adaption the car seat products are surely going to pose a growth rate around 25% CAGR in the near future. The mobility equipment market urban contributes highest as products are affordable only for urban parents and rural being unaware of mobility types of equipment. Major Companies and their products

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Methodology 3. India Demographics Insight 4. India Child Demographics 5. India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Outlook5.1. Market Size By Value5.2. Market Size By Volume5.3. Market Share5.3.1. By Product Type5.3.2. By Rural vs. Urban Market5.3.3. By Urban Cities5.4. India Baby Walkers Market Outlook5.4.1. Market Size By Value (Regular, Musical, Activity Push, Walker Cum Rocker)5.4.2. Market Size By Volume (Regular, Musical, Activity Push, Walker Cum Rocker)5.4.2.1. Overall Market5.4.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)5.4.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment 5.5. India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Outlook5.5.1. Market Size By Value (Standard Strollers, Prams, etc.)5.5.2. Market Size By Volume (Standard Strollers, Prams, etc.)5.5.2.1. Overall Market 5.5.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)5.5.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment5.6. India Baby Carrycots Market Outlook5.6.1. Market Size By Value5.6.2. Market Size By Volume5.6.2.1. Overall Market5.6.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)5.7. India Baby Car Seats Market Outlook5.7.1. Market Size By Value (Forward-Facing, Rear-Facing, Convertible, High-Backed)5.7.2. Market Size By Volume (Forward-Facing, Rear-Facing, Convertible, High-Backed)5.7.2.1. Overall Market 5.7.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)5.7.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment5.8. India Baby Carriers Market Outlook5.8.1. Market Size By Value (Buckled/ Backpack, Sling Pouch/ Wearing Wraps)5.8.2. Market Size By Volume (Buckled/ Backpack, Sling Pouch/ Wearing Wraps)5.8.2.1. Overall Market 5.8.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)5.8.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment 6. Product Price & Variant Analysis 7. India Economic Snapshot 8. PEST Analysis 9. Trade Dynamics9.1. Import9.2. Export 10. India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Dynamics10.1. Key Drivers10.2. Key Challenges 11. Market Trends & Developments11.1. Omni Channel Sales are Increasing11.2. Marketing Strategy - Players Bundling Products11.3. Continuous Innovations With an Array of Products 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. Porter's Five Forces12.2. Company Overview of Major Players12.2.1. Aardee Specials (Huack)12.2.2. Adorro India (Jane)12.2.3. Artsana India Private Limited (Chicoo)12.2.4. BrainBees Solutions Private Limited (FirstCry)12.2.5. Me N Moms Private Limited ( Mee Mee)12.2.6. R For Rabbit Baby Products Private Limited12.2.7. Ral Consumer Products Limited (Tiffy and Toffee)12.3. Company Overview of Other Players12.3.1. 1st Step12.3.2. Anmol Baby Carriers12.3.3. Baybee12.3.4. Fisher-Price12.3.5. Little Pumpkin 12.3.6. Luv Lap 12.3.7. Panda International 12.3.8. Safety 1st12.3.9. Sunbaby 12.3.10. Toyhouse 13. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c7vwr

