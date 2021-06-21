India Baby Diapers Market Report 2021-2027: Market To Surpass $1 Billion

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Baby Diapers Market By Product Type (Disposable Diapers, Cloth Diapers, Training Nappies, Biodegradable Diapers, and Others), By Size, By Distribution Channel), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Baby Diapers Market is projected to grow from around USD794 million approx. in FY2021 to nearby USD1092 million by FY2027F, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5.62% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow on account of increasing disposable income, rising awareness about the hygiene of babies, and the growing number of women in the workforce. Apart from the mentioned points, the rising number of modern nuclear families with working parents and improved economic conditions in India have fuelled the growth of the baby diapers industry across the country.The baby diapers market in India is categorized majorly into by product type, by size, by distribution channel, by region, and by company. In terms of product type, the Indian Baby Diapers Market is segmented into cloth diapers, training nappies, disposable diapers, biodegradable diapers, and others (swim pants, regular diapers, super/ultra-absorbent diapers, and many other newly emerging diaper categories).

Among these, the disposable baby diaper segment holds the largest market share and is witnessing increasing investments by manufacturers in their research and development. It is the advent of technology, which has further helped in grabbing consumer attention, by providing them with easy-to-use hygiene solutions.And the trend is expected to shift a little bit towards cloth diapers and biodegradable diapers in the coming years as they are eco-friendly and prevent environmental contamination because now a days people have become more concerned about the environmental impact of the products they use. Nevertheless, both the disposable and non-disposable diapers market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period.The key influencers which are driving diaper sales in India include family and friends, TV advertisements, parenting magazines, and internet sources like social media and websites. Apart from this, the factors which Indian parents consider while purchasing a diaper are cost, comfort, and convenience. All these reasons are the contributing factors to the growth of the baby diapers market in the country.Several multinational brands have entered the lucrative the Indian Baby Diapers Market, because of the reasons like India's changing preference from traditional nappies to disposable diapers, a continuous increase in birth rate as well as the surge in the participation of women in the workforce with urban female workforce participation rate growing 5.6% annually. South India dominates the country's baby diaper market in the year FY2021, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. North India is another fastest-growing region in the Indian Baby Diapers Market. This data calculation is not just about urban India, sales of baby diapers in rural India have jumped over USD2 billion. As per the historical data, the market estimates suggest that diaper sales in rural India have grown by over 150 percent.It is the Unicharm's brand "MamyPoko pants" which is expected to become the largest brand in India in the upcoming years due to its unique style, better quality, and product pricing. The market is mostly driven by the organized sector.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022E

Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F

