India Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Report 2020: Historical Data 2015-2018, Base Year Of 2019, 2020 Estimates And Forecasts 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Automotive Temperature Sensor Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EV)), by Application (Engine, Exhaust, HVAC, Transmission, Others), by Usage, by Technology, by Product, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Automotive Temperature Sensor Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing installation of electronic systems in vehicles. The stringent emission norms introduced by the government and rising preference of vehicle electrification are some other key factors driving the demand for the automotive temperature sensor market. Further, the increasing production and sales of vehicles across the country is aiding to the growth of the automotive temperature sensor market.The automotive temperature sensors are used to sense and monitor the temperature of a vehicle. For instance, engine automotive temperature sensors are used in the engine air intake and cooling fluid. All these technological advancements and applications of temperature sensors in the vehicle are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.The Indian Automotive Temperature Sensor Market is segmented based on vehicle type, application, usage, technology, product and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles. The passenger car segment held the largest market share and is anticipated to dominate the market by 2025 owing to increasing production of passenger vehicles to meet the growing demand. In addition, the growing demand for premium and luxury vehicles is also propelling the demand for automotive temperature sensors.Based on product, the Indian Automotive Temperature Sensor Market is categorized into Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTD), thermistor, MEMS, IC temperature sensor, thermocouple and infrared temperature sensor. Among them, the MEMS temperature sensor segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and the segment is expected to further dominate the market in the next five years owing to the growing demand for the luxury vehicles in the country.Major players operating in the Indian Automotive Temperature Sensor Market are Continental, Aptiv Components India Pvt Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch, Sensata Technologies, TE Connectivity, Microchip, TDK Corporation and Murata, among others. Leading companies are focusing on introducing advanced temperature sensors to improve various functional efficacies of a vehicle. Years considered for this report:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Automotive Temperature Sensor Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. India Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EV))6.2.2. By Application (Engine, Exhaust, HVAC, Transmission, Thermal Seats, EV Battery, EV Motor)6.2.3. By Usage (Gas, Air, Liquid)6.2.4. By Technology (Contact, Non-Contact)6.2.5. By Product (Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTD), Thermistor, MEMS, IC Temperature Sensor, Thermocouple, Infrared Temperature Sensor)6.2.6. By Region6.2.7. By Company (2019)6.3. Market Attractiveness Index 7. India Passenger Car Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value & Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Application7.2.2. By Usage7.2.3. By Technology7.2.4. By Product7.2.5. By Region 8. India Commercial Vehicle Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Outlook 9. India Electric Vehicle Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Outlook 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Challenges 11. Market Trends & Development 12. Pricing Analysis 13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 14. India Economic Profile 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Continental AG15.2. Aptiv Components India Pvt Ltd15.3. Panasonic Corporation15.4. NXP Semiconductors15.5. Robert Bosch GmBH15.6. Sensata Technologies Inc.15.7. TE Connectivity Inc.15.8. Microchip Technology Inc.15.9. TDK Corporation15.10. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. 16. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9ircu

