India Automotive Connectors Market Report 2020: Historical Data 2015-2018, Base Year Of 2019, 2020 Estimates & Forecasts 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Automotive Connectors Market by Vehicle Type, by Connection Type (Wire to Wire Connection, Board to Board Connection and Wire to Board Connection), by System Type, by Application Type, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Automotive Connectors Market is projected to grow at a strong CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for vehicle electrification, the growing demand for light weight vehicles and safety features in the vehicles. In 2016, the government of India pushed manufacturers to increase road safety and alerts them to include airbags, antilock braking (ABS) and speed warning systems as standard equipment in all cars from October 2018 which increases the demand for safety systems in the automobiles. This move is a step forward to reduce road accidents and casualties by the Indian government.Based on connection type, due to rise in the demand for automotive safety systems and increase in the number of electronic components, wire to the board connection segment held the largest market share in the automotive connector market in 2019. Furthermore, the increasing number of road fatalities has forced the manufacturers to invest more on automotive safety features and components. Moreover, the increasing price of fuel has led to the increase in the demand for hybrid and fuel-efficient vehicles which is expected to boost the growth of the Indian Automotive Connectors Market through 2025.Some of the major players operating in the Indian Automotive Connectors Market are Delphi Automotive, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Molex Incorporated, Yazaki Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., JST Mfg. Co., Ltd., AVX Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd, Foxconn Technology Group etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Automotive Connectors Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Product Awareness5.2. Product Pricing5.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision 6. India Automotive Connectors Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles)6.2.2. By Connection Type (Wire to Wire Connection, Board to Board Connection and Wire to Board Connection)6.2.3. By System Type (Sealed Connector System and Unsealed Connector System)6.2.4. By Application Type (Body Control & Interiors, Fuel & Emission Control, Safety & Security System and Engine Control & Cooling System)6.2.5. By Region6.2.6. By Company6.3. Market Attractiveness Index 7. India Passenger Cars Connectors Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value & Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Connection Type7.2.2. By System Type7.2.3. By Application7.2.4. By Country7.3. Market Attractiveness Index 8. India Commercial Vehicle Connectors Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value & Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Connection Type8.2.2. By System Type8.2.3. By Application8.2.4. By Country8.3. Market Attractiveness Index 9. Pricing Analysis 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Challenges 11. Market Trends & Developments 12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 13. India Economic Profile 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Delphi Automotive14.2. Sumitomo Electric Industries14.3. Molex Incorporated14.4. Yazaki Corporation14.5. Japan Aviation Electronic Industry Ltd14.6. AVX Corporation14.7. Amphenol Corporation14.8. Hirose Electric14.9. Foxconn Technology14.10. JST mfg 15. Strategic RecommendationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2q8ms4

