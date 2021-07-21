Indi Announces Strategic Partnership With TRX Training

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indi, a leading innovator in digital commerce solutions for individuals and groups, announces its partnership with TRX®, the innovative fitness brand that created Suspension Training®, to power their...

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indi, a leading innovator in digital commerce solutions for individuals and groups, announces its partnership with TRX®, the innovative fitness brand that created Suspension Training®, to power their ambassador program. This app-based program empowers fitness professionals and enthusiasts to earn 15% commission on product and education sales.

As an industry mainstay, TRX is well known for their iconic black and yellow portable, bodyweight Suspension Trainer™. Additionally, they offer a wide variety of the world's most effective and premium quality training equipment, app-based virtual training experiences, and world-class trainer education. With nearly 300,000 TRX certified trainers worldwide, the brand's mission is to help everyone, at any fitness level, move better and more often— from anywhere.

The TRX Ambassador Program, powered by Indi, allows TRX to use the Indi app as a platform for rewarding and empowering their loyal trainer community for helping spread the brand's mission, products, and experiences across the globe. Indi's monetization app enables organizations, like TRX, to choose from multiple features, including monetization from other like-minded brands, self-curated storefronts, and easy content sharing across social media platforms. Fitness Professionals can now become TRX Ambassadors, free of charge.

"TRX and Indi focused on successfully implementing the customized Indi app as an extension of the TRX brand. By building strategic business-to-consumer functionality we are empowering TRX trainers and enthusiasts to share and monetize their expertise with clients, friends, and followers," said Shikha Uberoi Bajpai, President of Indi. "TRX Ambassadors will have their own virtual storefront, allowing them to showcase their capabilities through video content as TRX experts, promote products for purchase, and earn commissions from their tracked sales."

TRX can collect video content, enable commerce, help their trainer network, and increase organic traffic with this strategic Indi partnership.

"We wanted to enable trainers to leverage their personal networks and monetize their expertise via a digital platform, that's a cohesive part of the TRX ecosystem," said Brent Leffel, CEO of TRX. "The focus on digital empowerment became especially important for us during the pandemic, due to an increase in demand for amazing home-based training experiences. The Indi partnership and app platform gives us exactly what we need —and we are already seeing it enhance organic marketing and generate sales while reaching customers truly passionate about what TRX offers. It's a win-win for TRX, our trainers, and our consumers."

The Indi platform is designed to increase customer and employee engagement and sales and gives TRX trainers more exposure, expands their organic consumer reach and allows them to make extra income doing what they love.

For information on the new Indi app, visit www.indi.com and for more information on the TRX Ambassador Program, visit www.trxtraining.com/ambassador

About Indi Indi is revolutionizing ecommerce, entertainment, and entrepreneurship by creating a social commerce platform that allows individuals to make money through their social connections. Indi has multiple monetization features, including Live Video Shopping, Shop & Earn (cash back) at over 2,500 retailers, Recommend Products & Earn Commissions at over 2,500 retailers, On-Demand Video, Personalized Video Requests, and Shoutout & Earn Video Autographs. With recent changes to NCAA rules, Indi has become an invaluable tool for collegiate athletes to monetize their Name Image & Likeness (NIL). We're a team of former professional and collegiate athletes, ecommerce and technology veterans, and purpose driven individuals bringing enriching technology into the social commerce landscape. Indi currently supports thousands of sellers driving millions of dollars in tracked revenue. Indi provides a platform to share, absorb, learn, and grow while rewarding individual contributions. www.indi.com

About TRX®As the global leader in functional training, TRX offers the world's most effective training equipment, training, and education to help everyone, of any fitness level, become a better version of themselves. TRX is also the No. 1 choice of specialized education courses for fitness professionals. TRX has redefined the application of bodyweight training to enhance human performance and have successfully disrupted the mature landscape of the health club industry. Through a commitment to ongoing research and product development, TRX is changing the way consumers exercise, athletes train for sport, soldiers train for combat, physical therapists rehabilitate patients, and exercise instructors train clients. For more information on TRX, visit www.trxtraining.com, call (888) 878-5348 or email info@trxtraining.com.

