Independent Restaurants Can Streamline Operations Of Online Orders Through New Clover And Grubhub Integration

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) - Get Report, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, including the Clover ® point-of-sale and business management platform, and Grubhub, (GRUB) - Get Report, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, announced today a direct integration of the Clover and Grubhub platforms to help thousands of independent restaurants more efficiently manage and fulfill online orders.

The Clover platform includes Clover Online Ordering, which gives restaurant owners a consolidated view of their entire online ordering operation — from menu updates to order management. Restaurants that utilize Clover and are already partnered with Grubhub will be able to integrate operations directly into their Clover platform, eliminating the need for a separate tablet for Grubhub orders and significantly streamlining digital orders through menu synchronization, order submissions, and more. Restaurants that utilize Clover and are not currently partnered with Grubhub will be able to easily and seamlessly sign up for pickup and delivery on Grubhub through the Clover platform for a commission-free trial, effectively expanding their reach to Grubhub's more than 33 million diners across the country.

"We know that simplifying ordering operations is top of mind for our restaurant partners, and with the Clover integration, restaurateurs can have peace of mind knowing all of their orders are going to one place — negating the need for multiple tablets and having to manually input orders," said Theresa Dold, vice president of restaurant product at Grubhub. "We're excited to offer this integration to tens of thousands of independent restaurants across the country who are looking to streamline their operations."

"Integrating Clover and Grubhub makes management of delivery orders much easier for restaurants, enabling them to reach more customers while operating more efficiently," said Ellen Linardi, senior vice president of product and design at Clover. "This is the first of multiple delivery options that will be accessible to restaurants via the Clover platform, providing a practical way for restaurants to meet customers' growing appetite for food delivery."

According to the Mercator Advisory Group's U.S. 2021 Buyers PaymentsInsights survey, the percentage of consumers who have ordered restaurant delivery services through a mobile phone or computer jumped from 8 percent in 2019 to 21 percent in 2021.

"The popularity of food delivery apps was already growing before 2020," said Rob Misasi, president of Mercator Advisory Group. "The pandemic acted as a catalyst that accelerated the adoption rate as stay-at-home households looked for a quick, easy and safe way to have restaurant meals delivered. Now, many consumers continue to want this convenience, and the integration of services such as Clover and Grubhub can increase the competitiveness of restaurants among customers looking for this type of dining option."

Existing and new Grubhub merchants can sign up for the integration from the Clover platform, and will benefit from:

Streamlined order management — In-store and online orders input via the Clover platform, as well as Grubhub orders, both real-time and scheduled, are sent directly to the restaurant's kitchen printers —streamlining order management and helping to ensure order accuracy.

Real-time synchronization— A restaurant's menu is updated directly in real time on Grubhub sites, reflecting when items become out of stock or when stores close or open early. Merchants can also pause and later resume Grubhub ordering by toggling off "Accept Orders" in the Clover platform.

Third-party delivery menu — Clover merchants can manage a third-party delivery partner menu that differs from the restaurant's in-store and online ordering menus, allowing restaurants to tailor items and pricing specifically for Grubhub.

Delivery Options — Pickup, self-delivery by restaurant drivers, and Grubhub delivery are all supported. Self-delivery stores, delivery fees and delivery zones will be maintained by Grubhub.

Consolidated reporting—The integration consolidates financial reporting for restaurants into one system within the Clover platform.

Restaurants that are not currently partnered with Grubhub can sign up through their Clover platform for a free 60-day trial*. For more information on the integration and to sign up, please visit grubhub.com/restaurant/clover/.

Clover is a complete business-management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and Google Pay®. As a point-of-sale platform for merchants, Clover processes $180 billion in annualized payment volume.

*60-day Free Offer is available for a limited time only and is open to select restaurants that maintain point-of-sale integration with Clover. Restaurant must be new to the Grubhub platform. Offer is non-transferrable. Restaurant will remain responsible for Grubhub's standard order processing fee (which includes credit card fees). Grubhub reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the offer, or any part of it, for any reason at any time, including, without limitation, if any fraud or technical failure impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the offer. Offer and participation are subject to the Grubhub Terms of Use and the Grubhub Privacy Policy.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) - Get Report aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 33 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

