Independent Research Firm Cites Arrow Electronics' ArrowSphere Platform As A "Strong Performer" In Marketplace Development Platforms Evaluation

Arrow Electronics (ARW) - Get Arrow Electronics, Inc. Report announced today that ArrowSphere, its award-winning cloud marketplace and management platform, was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report. Arrow was among a select group of companies invited to participate in the New Wave evaluation.

ArrowSphere "is the best fit for tier-two channel partners looking to boost their cloud business," the report noted, and "managed service providers and value-added resellers can use ArrowSphere to boost their cloud revenue by simplifying how they sell cloud services…." In addition, "Customer references liked the benefits they saw from increased speed and accuracy of creating quotes and modifying existing orders…."

"It's an honor to be recognized as a strong performer in this Forrester New Wave report, as we believe it validates that ArrowSphere is one of the most comprehensive global platforms for selling XaaS products," said Kristin Russell, president of Arrow's global enterprise computing solutions business. "Arrow is committed to providing IT solution and service providers with tools that help them and their customers deliver business outcomes, and ArrowSphere is one of our differentiated offerings."

Forrester is a leading independent research company, and this report used 10 criteria to evaluate each providers' current product offering, strategy, and market presence. ArrowSphere earned a differentiated rating in the operations management, seller management, digital service catalog and pricing and fee schedule criteria.

The report is available for download here.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2020 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

