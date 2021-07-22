Independent Pharmacy Alliance (IPA) Launches New Podcast

CRANBURY, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Pharmacy Alliance (IPA), one of the largest pharmacy Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO) and Trade Organizations in the United States serving over 3,700 independent retail pharmacies, is very happy to announce the launch of the "Independent Pharmacy Alliance Podcast."

The "Independent Pharmacy Alliance Podcast" will cover how Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) utilize anti-competitive business practices to increase drug prices and eliminate competition in the pharmacy space. Independent pharmacies are the last line of defense between patients and a pharmacy system that is quickly becoming a monopoly. "The IPA Podcast" will focus on independent pharmacy owners who provide life-saving services and public officials who recognize that something must be done about PBMs.

"Independent pharmacies have always provided vital healthcare services to patients, but too often their contributions are not recognized," said John Giampolo, CEO of IPA. "This podcast will provide an outlet for independent pharmacy owners to share their personal stories about PBMs, new business models that they successfully launched and cover the independent pharmacy political landscape."

Episodes are released twice monthly and are available on all major podcast platforms. Click on your favorite app and listen to our first episode with Tony Minniti, Owner Bell Rexall Pharmacy, Camden, New Jersey and Anthony Reznik, IPA's Director of Government Affairs. In this episode we discuss how the pharmacy business model must adapt to the changing times and PBM reform. Mr. Minniti is an advocate for LGBTQ healthcare and established a first of its kind pharmacy-based PrEP clinic recognized by the New Jersey Department of Health as a model in the State's efforts to end HIV by 2025. His work has garnered multiple awards, media features, and recognition from the New Jersey State Legislature.

Listen and Subscribe on Your Favorite Apps iTunes - PodBean - Spotify - Amazon Music - Stitcher - iHeartRadio - PlayerFM

https://www.ipagroup.org

Anthony ReznikDirector of Government AffairsIndependent Pharmacy Alliance609-395-8616 areznik@ipagroup.org

This release was issued through WebWire ®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independent-pharmacy-alliance-ipa-launches-new-podcast-301339066.html

SOURCE Independent Pharmacy Alliance