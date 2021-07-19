Independent Group Hires Jack Ogg As Assistant Vice President, Sales Support And Operations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Insurance Group, LLC ("Independent Group") announced today the hiring of Jack Ogg as Assistant Vice President, Sales Support and Operations at Independent Life, its insurance underwriting division. Founded in 2018, Independent Life provides structured settlement solutions to injured parties, their families and advocates.

"We continue to build upon our team and enhance our operations with yet another key hire," said George Luecke, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Independent Group. "Jack has significant experience across the value chain of the structured settlement process and will be a meaningful contributor to our goal of delivering exceptional service to our brokers and payees."

"It is exciting to be joining such an innovative structured settlement enterprise," added Jack Ogg. "Independent Group's refreshing approach is benefitting our industry overall and, most importantly, the people we support every day."

Ogg, who previously served in various roles within the structured settlement unit of MetLife Inc., brings a decade of structured settlement and related experience to Independent Group. Ogg will report to Eric SoHayda, Vice President of Internal Sales and Operations at Independent Life.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT GROUP

Founded by insurance industry experts, Independent Group is a forward-thinking enterprise whose complementary product and service companies improve outcomes for all structured settlement stakeholders. Independent Life, its underwriting division, is dedicated to providing structured settlement solutions, including annuities, to serve the needs of injured parties, their families and advocates. With its unique profile and ambitious vision for the structured settlement industry, Independent Life has attracted world-class partners: LKCM Headwater Investments, KKR's Kilter Finance and Hannover Re USA support Independent Life's growth and guarantees. Independent Life is comprised of Independent Life Insurance Company and Independent Assignment Company, subsidiaries of Independent Group. For more on what makes Independent Life different, visit www.independent.life.

ABOUT LKCM HEADWATER

LKCM Headwater Investments is a Texas-based private equity firm that partners with management teams to build successful companies. LKCM Headwater Investments is affiliated with Luther King Capital Management, an SEC-registered investment firm established in 1979 with approximately $22 billion of assets under management. LKCM's proven investment discipline centers on a long-term focus of investing in well-managed companies that demonstrate an ability to re-invest cash flows into high return investment opportunities. For additional details, visit www.lkcmheadwater.com.

ABOUT KILTER FINANCE

Kilter Finance is an insurance-focused specialty finance company established as a joint venture between its management team, led by Dan Knipe, and leading global investment firm KKR, which has made an initial commitment of up to $500 million. Kilter Finance, which provides flexible, bespoke capital solutions to its clients with flexibility to invest across the capital structure, is collateral, structure, territory, currency and tenor agnostic. For additional details, visit www.kilterfinance.com.

