Independence Realty Trust To Present At Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) - Get Report ("IRT") today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a roundtable presentation at Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. The Company plans to publish its updated Investor Presentation in the investor relations section of the IRT website, after market close on Monday, March 8, 2021.

When:7:30 AM EST, Tuesday March 9, 2021 Live Webcast: The webcast is available through following this link, Citi Global Property CEO Presentation, and is also available in the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) - Get Report is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh and Tampa. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company's website www.irtliving.com.

