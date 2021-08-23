Herbal Essences and international recycling leader, TerraCycle, announce the latest impact of their longtime national recycling program: The installment of 20 benches made from recycled hair care packaging, in three nature preserves maintained by The...

Herbal Essences and international recycling leader, TerraCycle, announce the latest impact of their longtime national recycling program: The installment of 20 benches made from recycled hair care packaging, in three nature preserves maintained by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the planting of over 60,000 trees throughout the United States.

Independence Lake Preserve (Photo: David Mandrella/The Nature Conservancy)

In the Spring of 2021, Herbal Essences pledged to plant one tree for every two bottles of select bio:renew shampoo or conditioner purchased at Walmart in the U.S. during the month of April (see full program terms here), with a goal of planting 58,000 trees. Exceeding that goal, 61,329 trees will be planted in the U.S. this fall through TNC's Plant a Billion Trees program, which is a major forest restoration effort with a goal of planting one billion trees across the planet to help curb the effects of climate change.

Further, 20 benches created from recycled hair care packaging will be donated to the Independence Lake Preserve in California, the Edge of Appalachia Preserve System in Ohio, and the Morgan Swamp Preserve in Ohio, encouraging visitors to embrace the outdoors and enjoy nature for years to come.

"Forests around the world are under threat due to impacts of climate change, development and invasive species; in fact, the United States lost 104 million acres of tree cover from 2001 to 2020," said Bill Stanley, State Director for The Nature Conservancy's Ohio chapter. "With the help of partners like Herbal Essences and TerraCycle, and their support of TNC's ongoing Plant a Billion Trees program through the "Renew the Forest" initiative, we are one step closer to tackling this serious planetary problem."

"Plants underpin all life on Earth and tangible renewal is necessary to sustain biodiversity," said Rachel Zipperian, Herbal Essences Senior Scientist. "We are proud to partner with TerraCycle and The Nature Conservancy to carry out business practices that directly enhance natural environments for communities to enjoy."

"Teaming up with environmentally-conscious partners like Herbal Essences and The Nature Conservancy aligns with TerraCycle's philosophy of maximizing our ability to do good," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO and Founder. "Together, we are making it simple to be a protector of the planet and to help preserve the natural beauty of the environment for future generations."

Consumers can continue to foster a positive impact on the planet by recycling their empties via the Herbal Essences Recycling Program, along with the Herbal Essences Aerosol Recycling Program. The bottles will be saved from landfills and recycled into new products like the preserve benches. Open to any individual, family, school or community group, participation in both programs is free and easy. To learn more about the programs, please visit http://www.terracycle.com.

About Herbal Essences

For 50 years, Herbal Essences has been known and loved for its nature-inspired products that leave hair looking, feeling and smelling amazing. We believe in the positive power of nature. We protect diversity in plants and embrace it in people and in our products. We see beauty in all plants, all people and all places. And when we don't see it, we create it. We are committed to real ingredients, inclusively designed products and partnerships with experts and organizations that protect & preserve the planet for all nature lovers. That's why we have ongoing partnerships with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, to certify our real botanicals in Herbal Essences bio:renew products as well as with TerraCycle to offer a national recycling program across the U.S. We're also proud to be PETA cruelty-free.

To learn more about Herbal Essences visit www.herbalessences.com, or follow us on Instagram: @herbalessences, Facebook: facebook.com/HerbalEssences and Twitter: twitter.com/HerbalEssences.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Additional Quotes:

Mike Hall, Appalachian forest manager for The Nature Conservancy

"The Edge Preserve System has become a popular hiking destination for locals and visitors alike," said Mike Hall, Appalachian forest manager for TNC. "We know the benefits of spending time in nature, both physically and mentally, and the preserve has an abundance of beautiful settings to enjoy. In southern Ohio, tourism is also an integral part of the Adams County economy; the installation of these benches not only enhances the public amenities we can offer, but they complement an ongoing effort to create a great experience for visitors, who help generate jobs, sales and tax revenue in the region."

Christopher Fichtel, Project Director Independence Lake Preserve

"The Nature Conservancy is excited to receive the benches at our Independence Lake Preserve in California," said Christopher Fichtel, Independence Lake Project Director. "The benches will be welcomed by visitors to the Preserve who are there to hike or just to enjoy beautiful Independence Lake."

