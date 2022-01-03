Indaptus Therapeutics Announces Appointment Of Boyan Litchev, M.D. As Chief Medical Officer

Seasoned Drug Developer Brings More Than Twenty Years of Medical Leadership and Clinical Oncology Experience

On Track to Initiate Phase 1 Study of Decoy20 in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP) ("Indaptus" or the "Company"), today announces the appointment of Dr. Boyan Litchev, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 31, 2022. Dr. Litchev will oversee clinical strategy, clinical development and the conduct of all clinical programs and will report directly to Jeffrey A. Meckler, Chief Executive Officer of Indaptus.

"We are delighted to welcome Boyan to the Indaptus team," said Mr. Meckler. "During 2021, we transitioned Indaptus into a cutting-edge company based on a new medical modality and this appointment underscores the progress we've made and the potential for our novel technology. We look forward to 2022 under Dr. Litchev's stewardship as we plan to initiate clinical studies of Decoy20. His diverse experience, including both as an oncology clinical researcher and executive leader, will provide important insights as we advance our pipeline from the bench to the bedside over the coming years."

"This is an exciting time to join Indaptus, as the Company embarks on initiating first-in-human clinical trials with its promising proprietary platform that is designed to activate both the innate and adaptive cellular immune pathways to treat various human diseases," said Dr. Litchev. "I look forward to working with the team and bringing my skillsets and experience as we advance this novel approach towards developing new medicines for patients with some of the highest unmet medical needs."

Dr. Litchev brings significant experience across a multitude of medical leadership roles that are specifically relevant for Indaptus. Before joining Indaptus, Dr. Litchev served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development Oncology at Shoreline Biosciences. Before that, he was Head of Clinical Development Oncology, Medical Affairs and Safety at Poseida Therapeutics, where he led all activities related to CAR-T programs in solid tumors. In addition, he has held similar executive medical positions at Halozyme, Akcea Therapeutics (now Ionis Pharmaceuticals), Baxalta/Baxter/Shire (now Takeda), and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Earlier, Dr. Litchev was a Clinical Team Leader, Oncology at Quintiles International (now IQVIA). Prior to that he practiced as a physician and clinical researcher. Dr. Litchev holds an M.D. degree from Medical University Plovdiv.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company's approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously. Indaptus' patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria, with reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cellular components of innate and adaptive immunity. This approach has led to broad anti-tumor and anti-viral activity, including safe, durable anti-tumor response synergy with each of five different classes of existing agents, including checkpoint therapy, targeted antibody therapy and low-dose chemotherapy in preclinical models. Tumor eradication by Indaptus technology has demonstrated activation of both innate and adaptive immunological memory and, importantly, does not require provision of or targeting a tumor antigen in pre-clinical models. Indaptus has carried out successful GMP manufacturing of its lead clinical oncology candidate, Decoy20, and is currently completing other IND enabling studies.

