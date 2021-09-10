Incubate Policy Lab White Paper Analyzes How Medicare Reforms Will Impact VC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Incubate Policy Lab published a white paper analyzing how early-stage life science investors would respond to the various Medicare reforms that Congress is considering.

"America is the world's most innovative country, thanks in large part to the venture capital firms and private equity investors who shoulder enormous financial risks to bring cutting-edge drugs to market," said John Stanford, Incubate's executive director. "Our new paper shows how Congress can protect and promote that innovation so that early-stage biotech companies can continue working to develop breakthrough treatments and cures."

The white paper evaluates proposed Medicare Part D reforms based on how well they encourage innovation and improve patient access to medicines. The reforms in question range from negative measures -- such as allowing government officials to set drug prices -- to positive steps like capping patients' annual out-of-pocket spending.

"Novel medicines and treatments don't help patients if they can't afford them," Stanford said. "Congress needs to reduce what patients spend at the pharmacy counter without deterring research into lifesaving medicines."

The Incubate Coalition urges policymakers to ensure any Medicare drug reforms strike that delicate balance -- and thus promote more investment into next-generation treatments and cures.

About Incubate Policy Lab: Incubate is a 501(c) (4) organization representing the patient, corporate, and investment communities whose aim is to educate policymakers on the role of venture in bringing promising ideas to patients in need. The advocacy organization recently launched its research arm, Incubate Policy Lab, which explores various policy initiatives and potential effects on the biopharmaceutical industry. 1

